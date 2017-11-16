Lungu concerned about Zim crisis – Kalaba

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has confirmed that President Edgar Lungu has spoken to the Zimbabwean Authorities and the Military command in that country in order to get firsthand information about the situation on the ground.

Kalaba said President Lungu spoke to both parties as early as 05:00 hours on Wednesday and was hopeful that an amicable solution to the growing political tension would be found.

The Minister further said the Head of State has taken the impasse in Zimbabwe with serious concern as not only is Zimbabwe a neighboring country, but because Zambia is the current chair for defense and security on the SADC organ,TROIKA

The Minister was speaking when he transited in Addis Ababa on his way to Botswana for an urgent TROIKA meeting for Foreign Affairs Ministers.

The meeting has been called to discuss the political situation in Zimbabwe.

“We are going to this meeting not only as members of the organ but also as close neighbors to Zimbabwe, we have often referred to our countries as Siamese twins, so we cannot be happy if our neighbor is going through a rough patch,” Kalaba said.

Meanwhile Local media in Zimbabwe has reported the arrest of several government officials including Ministers who were part of the group called the G40.

Zimbabwe Today reports that Grace Mugabe who had been reported to have fled to Namibia is still in the country.

And a provincial Minister was earlier in the morning arrested while trying to flee to South Africa.

Paul Chimedza, the newly-appointed resident Minister for Masvingo province has been arrested while trying to flee to South Africa, according to government sources, reports the on-line tabloid.

Chimedza was appointed Minister in President Robert Mugabe’s last reshuffle which saw Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa sacked.

Chimedza is the latest Minister to be arrested and joins Minister of higher education Jonathan Moyo, Minister of Finance Ignatius Chombo and ZANU-PF youth leader Kudzanai Chipanga who have been taken into custody by the military.