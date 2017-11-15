Lungu calls for quick and peaceful resolution to Zim Impasse

Republican President Edgar Lungu has called on all parties in Zimbabwe to quickly find a peaceful resolution to the impasse in that country.

In a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda, the President encouraged all parties in Zimbabwe to work towards a quick and peaceful resolution to the impasse and to uphold human rights.

‘’We are carefully monitoring the evolving situation in Zimbabwe. We are maintaining open lines of communication with the administration and exchanging with our other regional neighbours. I have encouraged all parties in Zimbabwe to work towards a quick and peaceful resolution to the impasse and to uphold human rights.’’ president Lungu said.

The President has since sent Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba who was with him Cairo where he is on a State visit to Gaborone, Botswana to to attend meetings of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Troika on Defence and Security. The Foreign Ministers of South Africa, Angola and Zambia are each serving members of the Troika.

And Kalaba says the country will continue to push for a peaceful solution to Zimbabwe’s political impasse.

“Zambia will continue to push for measures to safe-guard security within our framework of regional cooperation. SADC and the African Union (AU) are both clear and unambiguous when it comes to the sanctity of national constitutions”.