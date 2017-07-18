Lungu and HH pre-conditions for dialogue should be realistic – Analyst

A political analyst has observed that the two leading political leaders in the country – President Lungu and his opponent Hakainde Hichilema should be realistic with their pre-conditions for the dialogue meeting being pushed by the Catholic Church Bishops.

Hichilema who is currently incarcerated facing “tramped up” treason charges has vowed that he will only recognise Lungu as President when his election petition is heard. While President Lungu says he will only dialogue with Hichilema if he concedes defeat in the 2016 elections and recognise his presidency.

Below is the Analyst’s views:

Catholic Bishops on PF/UPND Dialogue Diverse stakeholders and members of the general public have commended the initiative, by the

Zambian Catholic Bishops, to facilitate dialogue between His Excellency, President Edgar C. Lungu and the President of the UPND, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema. This commendation speaks volumes about the desire of Zambians to see unity of purpose prevail in the political arena. The

nation now eagerly awaits the outcome of the meeting between the Bishops and Mr. Hichilema.

It must be underscored that the initiative by the Catholic Bishops has come at a time when our country has witnessed heightened tension between the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party and the leading opposition political party, the UPND. Reasons for the heightened political tension are many; they include the arrest and detention of Mr. Hichilema, and the acts of arson experienced countrywide. The latter have compelled President Lungu to declare a situation of threatened public emergence in line with article 31 of our Republican Constitution. Zambians are naturally expecting the Catholic Bishops to handle this dialogue expediently.

However, given the fact that the UPND’s action to dispute the Presidential election of August 2016 is an integral part of the problems that have warranted the need for dialogue, it is completely necessary for the Catholic Bishops to ask Mr. Hichilema to share with the nation the

basis on which he has disputed the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election. This is extremely important in establishing the legitimacy of the electoral grievance that the UPND has been harbouring since August 2016.

The nation is aware of the fact that the Catholic Church in Zambia was part of a consortium of churches and civil society, including regional and international bodies, that endorsed the victory of President Lungu. However, this fact should not hinder the Catholic Bishops from urging Mr. Hichilema to justify his refusal to accept the 2016 presidential result.

The people of Zambia surely deserve to know the truth in this matter.

Regarding conditions for dialogue that both the PF and UPND have been advancing, it is

important to note that, if the two parties insist on pre-conditions, they should make sure that such

pre-conditions are realistic, to avoid jeopardising the process of dialogue. Against this background, I hold the view that the demand by the PF that the UPND recognises Mr. Lungu as the legitimate Republican President is reasonable, since he was declared winner by the Electoral

Commission of Zambia. Furthermore, regarding the demand by the UPND for the release of 3,000 of its members allegedly in various correctional centres (prisons), it will be important for the party to provide evidence of such prisoners or detainees, together with the specific reasons why they have been incarcerated. The nation deserves to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), under the leadership of His Grace, Arch-Bishop Telesphore George Mpundu, should not ignore the widespread public perception that the ZCCB is biased; this is because of the statement His Grace, Arch-Bishop Mpundu,

himself made recently, regarding the political situation in the country. Of course Arch-Bishop Mpundu’s statement was disowned by two other Catholic Bishops within their Conference.

Nonetheless, the perception that some Catholic Bishops have taken a partisan position in Zambian politics is still strong. Thus, failure, by our revered Bishops, to overtly come out clean on this matter may undermine the noble work of dialogue that they have embarked on.

File: President Lungu meets Hichilema at a Church gathering

