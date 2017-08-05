Lungu ‘allows’ Obasanjo to visit HH

President Edgar Lungu has allowed former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo to visit incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hchilema at Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility.

The President met Obasanjo who paid him a courtesy call today at State House where they discussed engagements of the former Nigerian President in peace efforts and his campaign against polio on the African continent.

President Lungu’s press aide Amos Chanda has disclosed that President Lungu has directed the Zambia Airforce (ZAF) to fly the former Nigerian President to Mukobeko.

“His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has met with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and discussed a wide range of issues. The President met Mr Obasanjo who paid him a courtesy call today at State House where they discussed engagements of the former Nigerian President in peace efforts and his campaign against polio on the African continent,” said Chanda in a statement.

“During the meeting, the former Nigerian President sought permission from the President to visit United Party for National Development Party (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema at Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe, Central Province. The President has since authorised his visit and directed the Zambia Airforce (ZAF) to fly the former Nigerian President to Mukobeko.”

Obasanjo is expected to hold another meeting with President Lungu after visiting Hichilema.

