Luapula Chief challenges HH

A Chief in Luapula province has ‘challenged’ UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to tell the nation who his Republican President is after refusing to accept Edgar Lungu as a duly elected president.

Chief Nsamba of the Unga in Luapula Province says HH should to stop lying to the Zambian people that there is no president in the country.

Nsamba has also appealed to the opposition leaders in the country to provide the checks and balances required to promote democracy and good governance than condemning everything government is doing.

He told QTV News that it is important that the opposition does not politicize everything that President Lungu is doing.

Nshamba said Lungu needs is the full support of the opposition and all the people and thus the need for the opposition to be realistic with their criticism of the President.

The UPND does not recognise Lungu as president of Zambia because they believe he rigged the elections then went ahead to bribe the Constitutional Court so that it does not hear the petition.

The court refused to hear the evidence if how Lungu rigged the elections by hiding in stupid technicalities.