Love turns sour…Mark beats up Minister Dora, calls her prostitute

AGRICULTURE minister Dora Siliya was in the early hours of Thursday rushed to Fairview Hospital for medical attention after being brutally beaten by her lover Mark Ode Mubalama following a dispute.
The ‘love-birds’ who had lately been inseparable and seen in public places clearly showing their affection towards each other however turned into ‘enemies’ after Mubalama allegedly accused his ‘better half’ of seeing other men.
The Congolese boxing promoter who is married to Namibian President Hage Geingob’s daughter Nangula was planning to marry Siliya.
“The minister looked to be so much in pain, she kept holding her head. They came here around 02:00hours. It is actually Mark himself who brought her with another woman who looked like their friend; he was using a GRZ vehicle. She was immediately taken for a brain scan because she looked confused I think due to the beatings,” the sources said. “The whole time he was here, Mark kept showering insults on Dora and vowed to disclose all the young men she was sleeping with while dating him. He even went to an extent of saying ‘You bitch, I wish I knew, why do you like sleeping with young men? You think I don’t know what you do? I will disclose everything; the world will know the truth about you’ We were all surprised that things could turn sour within a short time when these two have been known to be lovebirds.”
The source said Mubalama continued to insult Siliya on top of his voice, attracting the attention of workers and patients at the hospital.
“So after about 30 minutes, he sped off in Dora’s ministerial car while she was still under examination in the CT scan machine. After the examination, she was put on observation from 02:30 hours to about 04:00 when she requested to be discharged before people start arriving at the hospital,” said the source. “Dora looked confused and foolish and was silent the whole time she was at the hospital and even after being showered with all sorts of insults both in English and in another language which none of us could understand, she remained silent. It’s her son who picked her up around 04:00hours.”
Siliya’s relationship with Mubalama was made public last December after their Christmas holiday in the United States.
Mast Newspaper
Women which on of you has not been beaten by your lover? It’s very normal to batter a woman when she has wronged a man in a way so long as she not killed
Abigail
March 19, 2017 at 9:16 am
oh, thats gbv. u beat up our lady like that and u go scot free, u bankum!
Weluzani
March 19, 2017 at 10:02 am
Why does he think she has been nick-named “Dora SILITI,Zambia open”,it’s him who has a problem.LEAVE HER ALONE…..!!!
Open society.
March 19, 2017 at 12:23 pm
Kapena chinazi tundila chi dora mubedi!
Mwale
March 20, 2017 at 3:32 am
Dora is very beautiful and very attractive. All you stupid foolish pipo leave her alone. We all do except we have not been brought into the limelight. I adore you young girl and I would not mind having a piece of your LEGS. You make me POPA CHUBBY.
Eca Chapona Mwilungu
March 20, 2017 at 6:29 am
she is a woman like any other woman. If something goes wrong in there afire which requires fighting let them fight, just report important issues. Bane
mususa mwape
March 20, 2017 at 7:43 am
Chilepule Baby.Dats Our Dora Siliti. Michael Sata RIP
Oskupe
March 20, 2017 at 11:52 am
NOT EVEN AN AUDIO OR VIDEO FOOTAGE OF THIS FRACAS. FROM THE STORY IT SEEMS THERE WERE NANY ORHER PROPLETHIS STORY SOUNDS SUSPICIOUS.
Chisenga
March 20, 2017 at 3:26 pm
SORRY. MY PHONE TRIES TO HELP ME WITH SPELLINGS AND ENDS UP WRITING RUBBISH. BUT WHAT I MEANT WAS, THERE IS NO PICTURE, VIDEO OR AUDIO RECORDING TO SUPPORT THIS STORY. IF THE SOURCE WAS SO INTERESTED IN MAKING THIS STORY AUTHENTIC, THEY SHOULD HAVE PROVIDED ONE OF THESE PROOFS. THIS IS JUST HEAR SAY. IT MAY BE TRUE. BUT QUITE SUSPICIOUS.
Chisenga
March 20, 2017 at 3:33 pm
Chisenga ! truly you cant believe the prostitution story about your cousin and my sister Dora……. In other countries where Moral Standing of those holding high offices are adhered to, Dora would ve been retired on Public Interest on Moral degradation grounds We are a Christian Nation in accordance with our National Constitution and it would be prudent for those holding public offices to be by all means compare there life style to Christ………… The writings are on the wall for Madam Dora ……. I would say Petauke Centre have sent an MP to Lusaka just to Satisfy her ego ….. Thanks May Our King Bless Mother Zambia………
Anzeru Akumawa
March 20, 2017 at 5:54 pm
The mast!? Is that a paper to believe?
Kajiya
March 20, 2017 at 9:03 pm
chiule chi minister panyo pako bakuchita munshe,,,,this bitch needs to be fucked hard for to stop this penis hunting
bu
March 21, 2017 at 12:04 am
MAMA SILIYA NILIPO AMUNA OKUPYA TUPI MATAKO YOZIZILA WE FUCK LIKE NO MANZ BUSINESS
bu
March 21, 2017 at 12:07 am
She is a desperate bitch
Kambwili lungu
March 21, 2017 at 5:51 am
