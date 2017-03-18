Love turns sour…Mark beats up Minister Dora, calls her prostitute

By Prosper Miyoba

AGRICULTURE minister Dora Siliya was in the early hours of Thursday rushed to Fairview Hospital for medical attention after being brutally beaten by her lover Mark Ode Mubalama following a dispute.

The ‘love-birds’ who had lately been inseparable and seen in public places clearly showing their affection towards each other however turned into ‘enemies’ after Mubalama allegedly accused his ‘better half’ of seeing other men.

The Congolese boxing promoter who is married to Namibian President Hage Geingob’s daughter Nangula was planning to marry Siliya.

“The minister looked to be so much in pain, she kept holding her head. They came here around 02:00hours. It is actually Mark himself who brought her with another woman who looked like their friend; he was using a GRZ vehicle. She was immediately taken for a brain scan because she looked confused I think due to the beatings,” the sources said. “The whole time he was here, Mark kept showering insults on Dora and vowed to disclose all the young men she was sleeping with while dating him. He even went to an extent of saying ‘You bitch, I wish I knew, why do you like sleeping with young men? You think I don’t know what you do? I will disclose everything; the world will know the truth about you’ We were all surprised that things could turn sour within a short time when these two have been known to be lovebirds.”

The source said Mubalama continued to insult Siliya on top of his voice, attracting the attention of workers and patients at the hospital.

“So after about 30 minutes, he sped off in Dora’s ministerial car while she was still under examination in the CT scan machine. After the examination, she was put on observation from 02:30 hours to about 04:00 when she requested to be discharged before people start arriving at the hospital,” said the source. “Dora looked confused and foolish and was silent the whole time she was at the hospital and even after being showered with all sorts of insults both in English and in another language which none of us could understand, she remained silent. It’s her son who picked her up around 04:00hours.”

Siliya’s relationship with Mubalama was made public last December after their Christmas holiday in the United States.

