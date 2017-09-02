Live: Raila Odinga post petition speech

I just wonder if Kenya will be better than America with perfect elections .
In all elections there is a lot of cheating , politics is not a clean game even the one in offing Is a rigged election.
nshilimubemba
September 2, 2017 at 7:40 pm
Reply
Zambia ,,,,,,,that’s the way to go for continued peace which old Kenny and others left ! Peace my dear friends is precious . Our Lord Jesus Christ said , My peace I give unto thee , My peace I leave unto thee ! Peace peace friends , Not this antagonistic approach towards others !
[email protected]
September 3, 2017 at 6:50 am
Reply
Our Zambian president is ruling us by force where he didn’t win the election.
omie
September 3, 2017 at 6:01 pm
Reply
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this article plus the
rest of the website is also really good.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 7:42 pm
Reply
Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess
I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to
the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for newbie blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Rosemarie
September 6, 2017 at 11:19 am
Reply
I have learn some just right stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how much attempt you set to create one of these magnificent informative website.
existing door
September 7, 2017 at 1:46 pm
Reply
What’s up every one, here every person is sharing these kinds of know-how, therefore it’s fastidious to read this web
site, and I used to pay a quick visit this blog daily.
real estate players
September 8, 2017 at 12:47 am
Reply
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article is awesome,
nice written and come with almost all significant infos.
I would like to see more posts like this .
phone nokia
September 8, 2017 at 2:47 am
Reply
Hello my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, great
written and come with approximately all significant infos.
I would like to peer extra posts like this .
all you need to know about the music business
September 8, 2017 at 6:40 am
Reply
Hey there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg
it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m sure they’ll
be benefited from this website.
http://image.sezn.ru/questions/16397/slinger-dog-boutique-for-all-your-doggy-needs
September 8, 2017 at 11:18 pm
Reply
It is the best time to make some plans for the long run and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this put up and if I may I desire to suggest you some fascinating
issues or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles regarding this
article. I wish to read even more issues about it!
www.festivalfuochidanzanti.com
September 9, 2017 at 1:01 am
Reply
Asking questions are in fact nice thing if you are not understanding
something completely, except this article offers nice understanding even.
Roberto
September 9, 2017 at 5:19 am
Reply
Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a
team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!
Katia
September 11, 2017 at 4:40 am
Reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
I just wonder if Kenya will be better than America with perfect elections .
In all elections there is a lot of cheating , politics is not a clean game even the one in offing Is a rigged election.
nshilimubemba
September 2, 2017 at 7:40 pm
Zambia ,,,,,,,that’s the way to go for continued peace which old Kenny and others left ! Peace my dear friends is precious . Our Lord Jesus Christ said , My peace I give unto thee , My peace I leave unto thee ! Peace peace friends , Not this antagonistic approach towards others !
[email protected]
September 3, 2017 at 6:50 am
Our Zambian president is ruling us by force where he didn’t win the election.
omie
September 3, 2017 at 6:01 pm
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this article plus the
rest of the website is also really good.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 7:42 pm
Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess
I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to
the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for newbie blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Rosemarie
September 6, 2017 at 11:19 am
I have learn some just right stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how much attempt you set to create one of these magnificent informative website.
existing door
September 7, 2017 at 1:46 pm
What’s up every one, here every person is sharing these kinds of know-how, therefore it’s fastidious to read this web
site, and I used to pay a quick visit this blog daily.
real estate players
September 8, 2017 at 12:47 am
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article is awesome,
nice written and come with almost all significant infos.
I would like to see more posts like this .
phone nokia
September 8, 2017 at 2:47 am
Hello my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, great
written and come with approximately all significant infos.
I would like to peer extra posts like this .
all you need to know about the music business
September 8, 2017 at 6:40 am
Hey there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg
it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m sure they’ll
be benefited from this website.
http://image.sezn.ru/questions/16397/slinger-dog-boutique-for-all-your-doggy-needs
September 8, 2017 at 11:18 pm
It is the best time to make some plans for the long run and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this put up and if I may I desire to suggest you some fascinating
issues or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles regarding this
article. I wish to read even more issues about it!
www.festivalfuochidanzanti.com
September 9, 2017 at 1:01 am
Asking questions are in fact nice thing if you are not understanding
something completely, except this article offers nice understanding even.
Roberto
September 9, 2017 at 5:19 am
Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a
team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!
Katia
September 11, 2017 at 4:40 am