Live: HH, Mmosa addressing a press briefing

Zambia’s main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema who was recently released after being incarcerated on trumped up treason charges is currently addressing a press briefing with his South African counterpart Mmusi Maimane in Cape Town.
But he cannot be president in South Africa.
Zambian politics and south African are not the same, in south Africa you undress your president, not so in Zambia.
I thought he could concentrate on zambian politics.
It is the zambians who decide who to be president.
nshilimubemba
August 31, 2017 at 1:09 pm
How could HH avoid talking about his personal nightmares and that of his party?
HH has no hope of UPND ever making it to State House if the atmosphere created by PF before, during and after 2016 elections is not dealt with. Of course the PF as a political party would like HH to keep quiet about the injustices because it is embarrassing to them. Unfortunately, the PF created a monster out of HH. Ambassador Mwamba even tried to nullify the negative impact of HH’s narrative on PF by accusing HH of lying! How could what HH be said to be lies when Zambians actually saw and witnessed that:
(1) the Public Order Act has been fully implemented to prevent UPND from holding meetings while the PF held meetings anytime,
(2) Police did raid HH’s home without a warrant, brutalised his family and arrested him without investigating,
(3) Mrs Mumbi Phiri is the one who ordered HH’s arrest and to charge him with treason referring HH to a “rat”,
(4) detained for 127 days before being released without being found with a case to answer,
(5) detention for various periods of opposition leaders only to be released without any definitive cases.
Which of these are lies, Ambassador Mwamba?
Forgiveness? Of course, HH is making an undertaking that he will not drag to court PF leaders for the illtreatment they have subjected him to.
Real Patriot
September 1, 2017 at 3:13 am
Given a fair political space HH would win the elections. The PF are so scared of his popularity that they would never allow HH and UPND to campaign freely. Using State machinery to hold HH and UPND’s hands while they punch and then manipulating the voting results is what has kept HH out of State House.
Real Patriot
September 1, 2017 at 3:18 am
I think the move taken by the so called main opposition leader is un Zambian disowning your own country by not recognizing the current leadership can not in any way take you to state house. The press conference he held in south Africa describing Zambia as un democratic country he just proved himself that he does not have the heart for the Zambian people those sentiments should be condemned by every patriotic Zambian. HH should know that its not the South Africans who votes for the Zambian president, that press conference was baseless.
dk
September 1, 2017 at 6:51 am
We zambians will vote for the leader of our choice and not Malema, Musi or any South Africans for that matter. We are a sovereign state and no amount of lobbying will help HH get to State House.
I cant vote for a cry baby and unpatriotic person for President no ways.
Mfumukadzi
September 1, 2017 at 6:14 pm
What’s up, I read your blogs on a regular basis. Your writing style is awesome, keep up the good work!
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 4:21 pm
I like reading an article that will make men and women think.
Also, many thanks for permitting me to comment!
start up programs
September 6, 2017 at 12:05 pm
