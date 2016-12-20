Lift night-time travel ban on copper trucks, FQM urges Govt

Government’s ban on the night-time movement of freight and goods vehicles is hampering mining sector operations, First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has warned.



Statutory Instrument (SI) 76 constrains the movement of any freight or goods vehicles from travelling between 2100hrs and 0500hrs.



As it stands this regulation is damaging the economic viability of the mining sector,” said FQM head of government affairs John Gladston, who welcomed suggestions that the Statutory Instrument may be amended imminently.



“The government’s willingness to take swift and decisive action to amend the SI and give the mining industry vehicles the exemption they require is hugely welcome,” he said.



First Quantum Minerals, which operates the Kansanshi copper mine in Solwezi and the Sentinel mine at Kalumbila,

FQM produces around half of the country’s copper, and between its mines and neighbouring Lumwana some 40-50 truckloads of copper concentrate and at least 30 truckloads of finished copper travel on the Solwezi-Chingola road every day.