Lift night-time travel ban on copper trucks, FQM urges Govt

Government’s ban on the night-time movement of freight and goods vehicles is hampering mining sector operations, First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has warned.
Statutory Instrument (SI) 76 constrains the movement of any freight or goods vehicles from travelling between 2100hrs and 0500hrs.
As it stands this regulation is damaging the economic viability of the mining sector,” said FQM head of government affairs John Gladston, who welcomed suggestions that the Statutory Instrument may be amended imminently.
“The government’s willingness to take swift and decisive action to amend the SI and give the mining industry vehicles the exemption they require is hugely welcome,” he said.
First Quantum Minerals, which operates the Kansanshi copper mine in Solwezi and the Sentinel mine at Kalumbila,
FQM produces around half of the country’s copper, and between its mines and neighbouring Lumwana some 40-50 truckloads of copper concentrate and at least 30 truckloads of finished copper travel on the Solwezi-Chingola road every day.
Revisist yo (si) 76 which is hindering the movement of our economic assets
lawrence musonda
December 21, 2016 at 1:18 am
Its not only the Copper mine.It’s also fresh vegetable transporters, government workers who travel to border say Nakonde to buy items for sale to supplement their income and have to be back in time for work on Monday
Cross border travel cost to Tanzania, Kenya has become more expensive by adding accommodation costs and longer days by adding one day
What then can be done to enhance safety?Police patrols and RATSA to enforce law on over speeding. Strict enforcement of TRIANGLE reflectors by all motorists including visiting cars. Breathylisers for all drivers at set places. GPS tracking for all night buses. All buses at the time the ban was effected had 2 drivers on long distance buses
Truth Seeker
December 22, 2016 at 10:50 am