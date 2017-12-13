Lets impeach Lungu – Chirundu MP

UPND Chirundu MP, Douglas Syakalima Tuesday morning demanded for the immediate impeachment of President Edgar Lungu for a constitutional breach when he allowed his cabinet to continue in office after the dissolution of parliament in 2016.

And Syakalima objected to the ratification of Industrial Relations Court Judge in charge, Martin Musaluke as Constitutional Court Judge citing lack of competence in handling constitutional and human rights issues.

Meanwhile, Mazabuka MP, Gary Nkombo says some serving and former PF MPs are guilty of obtaining money by false pretense and were deliberately ignoring a court judgment to pay back those amounts.

During the debate to ratify presidential appointees of Judges for the Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal and the High Court, Syakalima said Edgar Lungu deliberately misled his Ministers into staying beyond their constitutional mandate and in so doing breached the very constitution he swore to protect.

He said the court ruling was very elaborate that there was a constitutional breach and sees no reason why President Lungu should continue superintending over matters of national governance.

“The person who misled these former ministers is the former President. I don’t know whether you are still serving or not but for me you are former ministers together with the former President. You should pay the money you owe Zambians. Hon Nkombo says you should get loans to clear your debt. I’m saying go tell your former President to give you that loan from his pocket. It will not even accrue interest and pay in accordance with the court ruling,” he said.

“Now since this former President is still serving as current President, I demand that he is removed from office for breach of the constitution that these same judges we are ratifying today are required to interpret. There is no moral reason to continue in that office and as such this house should with immediate effect embark on the impeachment process in order to save and protect the constitution,” he added.

And Syakalima said it was unfortunate that Parliament had developed a bad habit of ignoring professional advice when it comes to the ratification of Presidential nominees as noted in the ratification of the current crop of Constitutional Court judges.

He said the Law Association of Zambia,(LAZ)gave professional advice on the lack of competence for the Constitutional Court Judges which was ignored by Parliament to the detriment of the country resulting into questionable court decisions.

“Madam Speaker, this house is again doing what it did last time when it went against professional legal advice from LAZ.I can see again on page 11 of your committee’s report; AZ is against this house ratifying this nominee. LAZ says despite having more than 15 years’ experience on the bench, he doesn’t have the necessary practice in constitutional and human rights training as required by article 141 (2b) of the constitution. The Judicial Service Commission is also saying they don’t know whether the nominee has the competencies to sit on the court of final jurisdiction. I therefore want to believe that since LAZ has advised, we must drop this nominee,” he said.

“When the nominee was asked by your committee on why he thought he was qualified for the job when most stakeholders thought otherwise, in response the nominee on page 26 told your committee that he did not apply for the job he is being considered for. He said the fact that he was considered by the appointing authority was evidence enough of his competence. How competent is the appointing authority to know the competencies in the nominee when LAZ has said he is not. I have no problem with these other nominees and should be ratified but they must help us to run the judiciary in the manner that shall dispense justice,” the lawmaker added.

Syakalima said the country did not need to break another record of bad things as had been the case recently where Zambia had been breaking all the records and topping the charts.

“We have now been told that the Zambia police service is now the worst performing in the world. We don’t want to hear that the Zambian Judiciary is the worst performing in the world. We have done so many bad things as a country, we are topping league tables. Police! bad…. Corruption! Worse… hunger! Everything worse as a country…ruling party! Worse. So, now we want the judiciary to help us. It’s the only arm of government (to help). We are not condemning the entire arm. There are still some good judges Madam Speaker. But it is this perception that they have put on themselves that needs to be cleared. I therefore beg that this particular nominee be set aside, he can be considered elsewhere while the rest can be ratified,” Syakalima concluded.

Meanwhile, Nkombo said he was a sad person after watching the Zambia police beat university students at the Copperbelt University in total disregard of their human rights in similar manner they beat UPND cadres who are the targets of police brutality and are beaten like killing a snake.

“Those are human rights Madame Speaker and these people as they take up office must be weary to know that the only thing that is constant is change. In this country, we have rampant abuse of human rights. These judges who we are ratifying today must go and straighten society and balance this country. These Judges must help our colleagues on the right to start walking the Damascus road because there has been too much police abuse on the citizens.

“We used to tell the students that this is not a UPND affair where they just walk and beat UPND members. Look at what has happened today. It is therefore imperative that these Judges go and straighten society. There is too much abuse of human rights,” Nkombo concluded.

The house however approved the report of the select committee chaired by Katuba UPND MP, Patricia Mwashingwele.

Those ratified include Judge Martin Musaluke as Concourt Judge and Justices Florence Lenga Lenga, Petronella Chama Ngulube, Mwiinde Siavwapa and Betty Mung’omba as Judges of the Court of Appeals as well as Kelvin Hancubili Limbani, Conceptor Zulu and Mrs Catherine Lombe Phiri as High Court Judges.

# Source UPND MEDIA TEAM