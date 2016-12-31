Let us pray for those who see us as enemies – HH

Opposition United Party for National Development ( UPND ) leader Hakainde Hichilema has called upon the country to continue praying even for the people who see them as their enemies.

In his new message posted on Facebook after he attended a church service at Woodlands SDA Church on Saturday, Hichilema says there is need for prayers unceasingly.

He has also thanked the church for the prayers during difficult times in 2016.

Below is the post in full:

HAPPY NEW YEAR BEAUTIFUL ZAMBIA!

This morning, with my Wife Mutinta, as routine and as the Lord, God almighty expects of us all, we took time to attend the last Sabbath in the year 2016 at Woodlands Central SDA Church, in Lusaka.

And following a request from Pastor Mulendema for us to offer a special song, we did so, and later on after the Church service we continued praising the Lord through songs at our residence.

There is nothing more fulfilling as singing for the Lord both in good and bad times and also giving hope to children.

As the year comes to a close in the next few hours, we want to remind all of you that God is not yet done blessing each one of us, as he will continue doing so all the way through 2017 and years to come.

We also want to thank the Church throughout the country for praying with us and for us during challenges we faced this year, 2016 and it is our hope that this will be upheld in 2017 and beyond as it gratifies our Lord, God through his son Jesus Christ.

As a nation we must continue praying unceasingly even for those that perceive us as their enemies, for the Lord in scripture clearly says we must forgive them as they do not know what they are doing.

Together with my wife Mutinta we wish you all a God fulfilling 2017.

And remember that the almighty God is not yet done showering you and us with blessings of a better tomorrow.

May all of you peacefully cross over to 2017 with joy and love and if you can, may you take a moment and kneel down before the Lord, and thank him in prayer for giving you life this far.

Once more, wishing you a God fulfilling 2017.

We love you all and may God Bless our country.

Hakainde Hichilema and Wife, Mutinta.