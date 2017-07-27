Let me also insult the President

First of all I want to commend those policemen for identifying and consequently arrested that student for insulting ba Edgar Lungu and the institution of presidency! In fact such swift work from those service men calls for promotion and l hope this post will reach the I. G.!
I was going to ask the authority that be to just ignore this petty issues but since it involves a student I think lekeni mambala apwishanye na boma and by the time they will finish dealing with him he will know why kapenta is the smallest fish in the Kariba dam!
We went to school in order to be better citizen and being a better citizen does not mean just having a good paying job and zipompo (money) in your pocket kwati niba GBM but school is a tool that teaches all aspect of life including respect for elderly people but as a student and in his own foolish wisdom he decided to ignore all the moral aspect he acquired from school but deliberately chose to abuse the name of the president with impunity! Awe in Bemba we say “Malibu yakuilombela” (it is own’s fault) and indeed boma yayanganapo!
For a person to rise to a status of been called a student of a learning institution it means that one has acquired some civics education and therefore should know that democracy is not a conduit to insult others and if we allow this trend to continued then as nation we must prepare for massive moral decay!
Honestly guys nangufye tawaikalapo pa desk our culture regardless of one’s tribal demand for total respect for elderly people!
We must condemn this otherwise very soon chaps like that student will start coming up on social media with pornographic material ati “look these are samples (private parts) of Politician A and B” and all this nonsense will be done in the name of democracy!
We have told the PF government not to deny freedom of expression to the opposition parties, Media, NGOs and individual but will shall help the government especially ba police to bring to book all perpetrators of Lawlessness!
Some people on social medias are just so excited like a poverty stricken person on a funeral of a billionaire such that they have lost conscious (knowing the implication) of what they are putting up on facebook but I hope this action by the Police in conjunction with ZICTA will act as the typical example of what will befall anybody with intentions of abusing the leadership of this nation!
We may not like people in government together with some of their bad polices but all government officials including Bowman Lusambo should be respected because that’s what our tradition, constitution and Christianity demands!
Anyway since Millie meal price has slightly gone down I pray my dear Student that you get an influx of people bring nshima to the cells!
Let me also insult the President
President Lungu inspecting a guard of honour during his inauguration. Photo: Jean Mandela
By Joseph Chibwe
