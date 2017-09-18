Legend tips Chipolopolo ahead of Nigeria clash

Chipolopolo legend Mordon Malitoli says the current blend of youth and experience in the national team has what it takes to beat Nigeria in their own backyard when the two sides meet on October 7 at the God’s Will Akpabio Stadium in Uyo State in the Group B Russia 2018 World Cup match.
Malitoli who starred in one of the fiercest Zambia versus Nigeria clashes at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia that the Chipolopolo lost 2-1 to pick silver said that the team had shown fearlessness in the manner they defeated Algeria over two legs to revive its chances in the race for Russia 2018.
Speaking to Fazfootball.com Malitoli urged the players not to be intimidated by the profile of some Nigerian players plying their football in top European leagues.
“I think we should believe that we can beat Nigeria. We have a good mix of youth, local players and foreign based players. This is very good because these are players that want to prove that they can represent the country well,” he said.
“The same way we beat Algeria, we can beat Nigeria. The players just need to believe that they can overcome and then it will be done.”
He added: “Let the players not be intimidated by players in top clubs. Remember that we won the Africa Cup of Nations against big teams with star players. We will have to fight as a unit to beat Nigeria.”
Malitoli said that the players should be motivated by the possibility of featuring at the FIFA World Cup.
“If we beat Nigeria at their home then it means the chances of going to Russia are very open. That should motivate the players to take their chance and beat Nigeria. We have to prepare very well for this game because it will be very tough,” he said.
Malitoli was the man tasked to police Nigerian legend Rashid Yekini and the white head gear on the hard tackling Malitoli in the final remains part of the Africa Cup of Nations folklore.
Zambia and Nigeria square off in a crucial World Cup qualifier with the two teams separated by three points.
The Super Eagles won the first leg in Ndola via a 2-1 score line.
Nigeria has 10 points while Zambia is on seven points with the clash in Uyo key in deciding who grabs the ticket to race with one round of matches to go.
The two sides have played 17 games with Zambia winning five, drawn five and losing seven.
