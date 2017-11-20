Leaders using political violence to protect their interests – Mucheleka

Former Lubashenshi Member of Parliament Patrick Mucheleka says some political party leaders in the country are using youths to perpetrate political violence so as to protect their positions.

Speaking when he gave counsel to young politicians during a Programme for Young Politicians in Africa (PYPA) meeting Mucheleka said “big people” were scared of losing their positions hence their continued tolerance of political violence.

“It is about perhaps big people protecting their own environment because they don’t want you to occupy their positions which indeed you must fight for. I would like to encourage you young people to network with other like-minded youths from other institutions.

“We must move away from the politics of violence. What is causing that is wanting to keep you in perpetual poverty, illiteracy, inequality, denying you opportunities and denying you space but with such initiatives you can go a long way in ending that provided you agree that the knowledge you acquire here you share with you friends within your own political parties,” he said.

He also called on youths to learn from what is happening in Zimbabwe and ensure that they do not support the wrongs of their leaders but instead stand up to defend the country.

Mucheleka also bemoaned the continued curtailing of freedoms by the ruling PF.

He said the opposition was finding it hard to mobilize because the PF government was using the police to deny them their rights to assemble.