Lusaka City Council to build modern market in Chalala

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has said plans are underway to construct a market in Chalala to address the challenges being faced by residents in the area.This comes in the wake of calls from Chilenje residents on the council to construct a market for the people of Chalala.

The people of Chilenje argued that it was inconveniencing for them to buy from Chilenje market which they said was far away.

LCC Public Relations Officer Henry Kapata said the council was mandated to construct markets in the city and had earmarked Chalala for a modern market next year.

Mr. Kapata said government had shown a lot of interest to fund the exercise and the council had already identified two pieces of land in the area which would soon be decided on.

He however expressed concern over Chalala residents’ reluctance to submit street names to the council through their councillor.He said the council had instructed the people of Chalala to submit street names to the council through their ward councillor and show why they should be considered for a market but they have allegedly not done so.

Mr. Kapata has since reminded the residents to heed to the council’s instructions because naming of streets in Chalala would promote convenience and security.

And Mr. Kapata has said the council was not in charge of rebasing sensitization in markets even though it has the facilities to do so.

He revealed that most marketeers were approaching the council complaining of lack of sensitization on rebasing the local currency, a development he said the LCC was looking into and would pass on to the Bank of Zambia team which is in charge of rebasing.

ZANIS