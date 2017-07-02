Late Kalomo Central MP Muntanga remembered

The first memorial service of the late Kalomo Central Member of Parliament Request Mununga is taking place today at his farm in Mukwela, on Lusaka, Livingstone Road, 10 Kilometres from Kalomo town.

Muntanga in his constituency commonly as “timbwamisako” served as MP for 15 years and died last year.

Below is one of the most exciting encounters in Parliament with then PF Minister Chishimba Kambwili.

Kambwili: The problem with UPND is that they are not consistent, they called for the new constitution but they have boycotted all the sittings and today they want to call others names,what kind of a party is this,they have never been in govt and they think they know everything”

Hon. Muntanga: ” Some Times Lets Us Be Careful With Words We Use Because They Expose Us, my Friend Was Talking Of Inconsistency Mr.Speaker, forgetting That Inconsistency Is Part Of His Life, he Promised To Sell His Soul To The Devil If Hon Siliya Joins PF,today Hon. Siliya Is Sitted Next To Him ,my Friend Did You Sell Your Soul To The Devil ? The Speaker: Order !Order! Honourable Member For Kalomo Lets Not Debate Ourselves Please! Hon. Muntanga: ” Thank You Mr Speaker But I Wanted Him To Know That He Is The Breeding Ground Of Inconsistency Not UPND.

The Speaker : I Will Have To Curtail Hon,next ! Hon Member For Kawambwa

The first memorial service of the late Mununga is taking place today at his farm in Mukwela, on Lusaka, Livingstone Road, 10 Kilometres from Kalomo town. Muntanga who served as MP for 15 years died last year. During his burial while paying tribute, a white farmer broke down saying he could not believe seeing “the Tonga bull” lying helpless in the casket. The funeral was attended by over 10, 000 people with high profiled figures from all works of life. Senior Chief Sipatunyian told the mourners how Mununga despite being an opposition MP managed to access government to push projects for his people. The Chief said Muntanga’s shoes will be difficult to fit in. UPND president Hakainde Hichilema described Muntanga as a brave vicious leader who spoke his mind and put the interest of his people first. He recounted how Muntanga threatened to beat up the Police Officers in Livingstone if they tempted to physically manhandle Hichilema during the arrest. Hichilema told mourners that although Muntanga had not made to file in his nomination for Parliament, he would have been part of the UPND government cabinet. He urged mourners to honour Muntanga by ensuring that UPND formed government in the August 2016 elections. President Lungu declared a day of national mourning and described Muntanga as a good Parliamentarian.