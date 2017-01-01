Lakeview College enrolling now

Lakeview College is a newly established Institute offering multi discipline courses that has been set up by Africa Media Innovation Limited to provide cutting edge tuition led courses.

The College is located three hours drive South East of Lusaka in Siavonga district on the shores of Lake Kariba. We are on Plot 424, Munyama Street, New Site.

Lakeview College will cater for Students within and outside Siavonga and shall provide boarding facilities.

The College is now enrolling students for the 2017 intake in the following courses: 1. Diploma in Hotel Management and General Hospitality (Full time and Distance learning) 2. Diploma in Early Learning Education (Full-time) 3. Diploma in Primary School Education (Full-time and Distance learning) 4. Secondary Education both Diploma and Degree (Full-time and Distance learning) 5.Diploma in Nursing To apply, download our Application form by clicking here. Contact

Email: [email protected] Tel: +260 976 783 518 or +260 955 783 518 Follow us on Facebook by clicking here to Like our page.