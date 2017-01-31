Lafarge Zambia launches 2017 Lusaka Marathon

The 2017 Lafarge Lusaka Marathon, whose theme is “Run for Unity”, will take place on Saturday 29 April 2017 at Levy Mall. The event has attracted elite runners from several countries.

Speaking at a media briefing, Tuesday morning at Lafarge Head Office, Chilanga, Lafarge CEO Mr. Vincent Bouckaert said this year’s event has a budget of K800, 000 and is targeted at both local and international participants.

“As a Marathon runner, I look forward to running alongside you. I am also pleased to announce that we will have runners from various countries including Switzerland, France, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, United Kingdom, South Africa and United States of America. This has been made possible, in part, by leveraging the strengths of the LafargeHolcim Foundation, which advances the discourse on sustainable construction through its $4 million international Awards on Sustainable Construction, which are currently taking submissions until 21 March 2017, when entries will finally close”, he said.

Positively responding to the call of the participants, Mr. Bouckaert said the participation fee had been adjusted downwards to K200 vs K350 of last year for the marathon. He assured all the runners of high standards of safety would be observed throughout the event. He commended the Madison General, one of the major co- sponsors as well as the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), Zambia Police and Lusaka City Council, among others, for their support.

Speaking at the same event Zambia Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA) president Elias Mpondela said the Lafarge Lusaka marathon route was certified by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF). He called on all international and local athletes to participate in the race and challenged them to beat the current IAAF men’s world record of 2:02:57 at this year’s marathon. The route is available on the website.

Registration can be done online at www.Lusakamarathon.com or in person at the ZAAA office situated along Church, road opposite Fairview Hotel. The participation fee is as follows:

ZMW 200 for marathon, 42.195 km,

ZMW 200 for half marathon, 21.1 Km

ZMW 150 for 10 Km race

and ZMW 50 for 5km walk.

Aerobics Mania will be on offer during the building up to the event as well as on the day! Online Aerobics Mania registration is also available.