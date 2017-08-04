Lafarge launches SUPABLOCK, a new franchise for block makers

Lafarge Zambia has officially launched a new franchise network for block makers which will allow them to partner with Lafarge Zambia to make Lafarge certified concrete hollow block that conform to the set standards by the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) ZS007.

Speaking at the launch Thursday, 3 August 2017, at Yunusmere block factory, Chilanga, the Lafarge Zambia Chief Executive Officer Vincent Bouckaert said that the franchise will allow Lafarge Zambia to partner with block makers and supply SUPASET Cement as well as provide quality control through the Lafarge concrete laboratory.

“Lafarge Zambia is leveraging on the strong Lafargeholcim brand to introduce a franchise network for concrete block makers. This franchise will also allow Lafarge Zambia to partner with block makers and supply SupaSet Cement as well as provide quality control through our concrete laboratory to ensure that block makers offer blocks that are strong, durable, consistent in size and shape, less breakages on site, generally cost effective and conform to the set standards by the Zambia Bureau of Standards,” Bouckaert said.

Bouckaert further said Lafarge Zambia will continue to develop innovative products and services that will empower potential local entrepreneurs.

“Lafarge Zambia will support all block makers under the SUPABLOCK franchises with marketing, sales, technical support and we will also be able to sale SUPABLOCK in Binastore an official retail channel by Lafarge Zambia to allow the public to have access to all their building materials under one roof whilst supporting the local entrepreneurs who will be running the stores” he explained.

The Chilanga District Commissioner Edith Muwana who officiated the event commended Lafarge Zambia for promoting entrepreneurship and taking the lead in promoting products certifications and standardization according to the ZABS standards in the construction industry

“This SUPABLOCK Franchise will not only allow the public to have a strong, durable, consistent in size and shape block with less breakages on site but also promote entrepreneurship that will empower people to own their own business in the block making industry with LafargeHolcim a world leader in the building materials industry,” Muwana said.

Muwana further said that SUPABLOCK franchise will help block makers to be able to supply even huge projects in the country as they will be able to leverage on LafargeHolcim which is a global brand.

