Lafarge launches a new Home Builder Center in Lusaka

Lafarge Zambia has officially launched a new Home Builder Center in Lusaka, offering all the services a prospective home owner needs to see their project through from planning to completion.

Speaking at the launch today 19 July 2017, at Twin Palm Mall, the Lafarge Zambia Acting Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Chrissie Moloseni said that the Center is aimed at stimulating housing construction that tackles the problem of unplanned settlements in the country.

“To help tackle the problems of unplanned settlements and to be able to build better houses that are affordable, Lafarge Zambia is launching the Home Builder Centre which will offer an integrated solution for anyone wishing to build a home. The center will offer everything a prospective home owner needs to see their project through from planning to completion at an affordable price,” she said.

She further said Lafarge will work with consultants to provide customers with architectural services, material and structural estimates, as well as share construction best practices along with a host of on-site and off- site services.

Mrs Moloseni also said the center is not only meant to serve local Zambians at home but even our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora who are looking for a trusted partner to assist them with construction activities in Zambia.

The area counselor of Ward 29 Mrs Dorcus Moyo Bwalya who graced the event said she was very happy to see Lafarge Zambia complimenting Local Government’s efforts to ensure that citizens have access to services which will help them plan and build modern infrastructures in accordance to the Local government requirements.

“The national statistics on housing and urbanisation are clear for all to see. We need to build more houses every year to cover the deficit but to achieve this we need well-planned and managed residential areas and towns as we aspire to have cities comparable to those in developed countries”, she said.

Mrs Bwalya further said that Governments remains committed to infrastructure development and stands open to supporting the private sector in playing its part in this process of reducing and having well planned infrastructures.

The Lafarge Home Builders Center is situated at Twin Palms Mall, Plot 6310, Salama Park, Lusaka.

