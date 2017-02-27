Kitwe Prophet suspends Church members for watching TB Joshua’s TV

By Kelly Muwana

A named kitwe based prophet said that he had to suspend some of his church members for watching Emmanuel Television channel, owned by pastor T. B Joshua, founder of Synagogue church of All Nations.

He said that he does not like the style of the tele evangelist which prompted him in barring his members from watching any of his programs on television.

The truth is that I don’t like his style. He dwells more on miracles rather than preaching salvation”.

He continued “I told the members of this church not to watch Emmanuel Television. I had to suspend those who disobed the instruction. They are free to watch other Christian channels but not T B Joshua. The other ones preach salvation but T. B Joshua is more interested in performing miracles . Why would you ask somebody to be vomiting in church all in the name of performing miracles ? “.

The man of God called on church leaders to dwell more in preaching salvation to their members rather miracles all the time, saying that the world is waiting on men of God to lead the crusade for the transformation of the society.