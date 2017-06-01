Kitchen Party Matrons or Alangizi to obtain certificates in order to operate

In what appears to be “REGULATE EVERYTHING IN ZAMBIA ” a move has been approved to regulate the Traditional Marriage Councillors popularly known as ALANGIZI and Wedding / Kitchen Party Matrons, reports Royd Moonga.

The approved law seeks to scrutinise all those involved in the business of marriage councilling , regulate them through an association they will earn their membership through payment of membership fee , obtain a practicing licence and certificates.

The Association feels there has been alot wrong marriage councilling being offered by any what they called bogus Alangizi and Matrons some whom go these weddings and kitchen Parties extremely drunk to offer meaningful marriage guidance to the couple hence the high rate of broken marriages.