Kitchen Party Matrons or Alangizi to obtain certificates in order to operate

In what appears to be “REGULATE EVERYTHING IN ZAMBIA ” a move has been approved to regulate the Traditional Marriage Councillors popularly known as ALANGIZI and Wedding / Kitchen Party Matrons, reports Royd Moonga.
The approved law seeks to scrutinise all those involved in the business of marriage councilling , regulate them through an association they will earn their membership through payment of membership fee , obtain a practicing licence and certificates.
The Association feels there has been alot wrong marriage councilling being offered by any what they called bogus Alangizi and Matrons some whom go these weddings and kitchen Parties extremely drunk to offer meaningful marriage guidance to the couple hence the high rate of broken marriages.
Blame it on death of family ties as what used to be the pride of extended family responsibility has now turned into a “For Hire” business! In the same vein “uncles and aunts” are a dubious lot that these titles have no meaning representative of true reality!
FuManchu
June 1, 2017 at 10:59 pm
This is long overdue. I won’t blame Lungu and his thugs on this one
Kachovi
June 2, 2017 at 6:24 am
How do you regulate something which has not been documented and standardized? Which criteria will be applied to ensure uniformity and conformity. Our traditions are closed and a myth. Our educated Zambians with a lot of certificates there are procedures to follow to implement things. Unless it is another system by government to raise quick money then forget success. Not a bad idea though. Next on the line Preachers…lol
me
June 2, 2017 at 7:39 am
Let this regulation come to pass. A lot has happened since the mushrooming of the so called marriage counselors ranging from hatred to arrogance among couples. As result most of the marriages from about 1990 were founded on sand and face a high risk of breaking. This can be explained by the high rate of divorce among couples.
I agree with Fumanchu, death of family ties are a major source of this unscrupulous business by ALANGIZI.
Though, it is not every ALANGIZI is retrogressive.
FM
June 2, 2017 at 7:49 am
shame heading to taxation. zaccheaus!!!!! l do not agree its the cause of divorces unlike bed wetting
chansa
June 2, 2017 at 10:28 am
Even the muganda guys should be regulated. They capture trespassing little boys illegally at present
Its kidnap
Piginawig
June 2, 2017 at 6:23 pm
ALNGIZI FOR HIRE, IT NOT TRADITIONAL. NO MORE KITCHEN PARTIES, KUZI KWATILISA CHABE. BUSINESS YAVUTA CHE. WHAT A STUPID IDEA.
Wiseman from the East
June 2, 2017 at 6:55 pm
MEANT,… ALANGIZI FOR HIRE IT’S NOT TRADITIONAL.NO MORE KITCHEN PARTIES, KUZI KWATILISA CHABE. BUSINESS YAVUTA CHE. WHAT A STUPID IDEA.
Wiseman from the East
June 2, 2017 at 6:59 pm
matrons always drunk,that’s why they are always good in bed.try one.
z
June 3, 2017 at 12:43 pm
In our Bemba tradition there is no such a thing and I do believe this will remain like this. Do you think a grandma in a village can register for something that is done free of charge to teach and educate a young lady who is about to get married? Just that you have my mbuyas the easterners showing the softer bums like Doris Liya after few drinks and putting stuff on what’s up and Facebook out of ignorance then you want to punish everyone? Shame on you. Which ministry will be incharge ? Let’s hope my mbuya kamina misa will not wake and create a ministry of halangazi and ifisungu
Pafwenamwine
June 4, 2017 at 8:04 pm
