Kenyan opposition MPs boycott Uhuru’s speech

Opposition MPs in Kenya have boycotted the opening of the new parliament to protest against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to address it after a court annulled his election win.
They say that parliament should not have been convened until after the election re-run slated for 17 October.
The MPs instead joined opposition leader Raila Odinga for a campaign rally in the capital, Nairobi.
Mr Kenyatta said he still had the power to convene parliament.
Mr Kenyatta was declared winner of the 8 August poll, garnering 54% of the vote against Mr Odinga’s 44%.
As of this moment,Uhuru is not president of Kenya.
omie
September 12, 2017 at 8:35 pm