Kenyan election: IT Head Chris Msando found dead

The man in charge of Kenya’s computerised voting system has been found dead just days before the 8 August elections, reports the BBC.

Chris Msando, an electoral commission IT manager, had gone missing on Friday.

“There was no doubt he was tortured and murdered,” said the commission’s chairperson, Wafula Chebukati.

Tension is high as the presidential election is expected to be a close race between incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and long-time opponent Raila Odinga.

4 Total Views 4 Views Today