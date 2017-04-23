Kenya tycoon gets buried while seated in his car

A Kenyan tycoon has been buried while seated in his car as per his will. The incidence has left the people shocked with others describing the event as sign for the end of the world.
Here are the pictures during the burial.
That is what happens when money overtakes the brain. We are all going 6 feet under so it is no matter whether we go in a car or a ship. We are all going, even open teeth alcoholic Lungu
Moses
April 24, 2017 at 2:13 am
Reply
Tricky
ova
April 24, 2017 at 4:14 am
Reply
It’s uncalled for ,Kenyan authority should be put to task as to why they should allow such barbaric and unChristian wills by selfish individuals
kuwunda
April 24, 2017 at 4:54 am
Reply
What is barbaric here? Because you arent used to something doesnt mean it is barbaric. You are so used to doing what everybody else does you think everyone should be uniform. Its a diverse world
Socrates
April 24, 2017 at 5:20 pm
Reply
So what is the problem? The man wanted to be burried in his car. Some want to be burried in wooden boxes, some in blankets, some in cow hides yet some want to be burried at sea or be cremated. Why should the government decide how one should be burried? It so strange how africans really want dictatorship to rule over them. Get a life and not worry how one decides to despose of his/her remains
PM
April 24, 2017 at 7:11 am
Reply
The dude was a pimp. Is that not a 70s Chevy?
Divide & Rule
April 24, 2017 at 8:00 am
Reply
There was also another rich man in Nigeria who buried her mother in Hummer. I felt bad when I Saw da pic ati awe we have lost our morals en our African traditions that shud not be condoned
Tiyesenji
April 24, 2017 at 8:38 am
Reply
In fact he wasn’t in that car however in hell, where he belongs because he only trusted in his riches than his creator .
What a pain to see souls lost souls going to hell, as they rejected the one who can save them.
All that we own on this earth remains here we just go as we were born .
nshilimubemba
April 24, 2017 at 9:31 am
Reply
Let the man be buried however he wants. This focus on outward appearances to show that you are a ‘Christian’ is a joke. Do you know what this man did in his life, whether he he stole money or he helped people with his assets? No, but you assume because he did not follow some stupid supposedly ‘Christian’ burial principal that he should go to hell. Well, you are well ahead of him with your stupid judgmental behavior.
What a joke these so called hypocrites, aka ‘Christians’ are!
Newbie
April 24, 2017 at 12:55 pm
Reply
How narrowminded! You never condemn people who put their dead in extra expensive caskets but because it is a car you see what you often never see. What is immoral about burying someone in a car?
Job 9 Verse 6
April 24, 2017 at 5:18 pm
Reply
He should have sold that expensive car and give money to some poor Kenyans
Pc
April 24, 2017 at 9:58 am
Reply
But coffins are also expensive
Half baked Journalists
April 24, 2017 at 5:14 pm
Reply
I understand in Ghana, one may be buried in coffin shaped in the form of his passion. For example, if someone was a hunter, his coffin will be shaped like a gun; a coffin for a fisherman will be shaped like a canoe, etc. In my view, how one’s body gets disposed off does not matter. The body is going to rot, anyway. What matters is your spirit, if spirituality is your belief.
Imagine how we all struggle throughout our lives to build all sorts of asserts. And when we die all those asserts remain behind. Even this Kenyan tycoon, he must have accumulated a lot of asserts, but there is no way he could have left a will saying all his asserts should be buried with him. The bottom line is that this thing of burying him in a car does not make sense at all.
M.M.
April 24, 2017 at 11:30 am
Reply
Does burying him in a box called a coffin make sense?
Socrates
April 24, 2017 at 5:22 pm
Reply
