Kenya Supreme Court election petition judgement

Kenya’s Supreme Court has delivered a landmark ruling nullifying the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in July 2017.

Delivering the ruling, Chief Justice David Maraga cited some irregularities in the manner the elections were conducted.

The Chief Justice has ordered that a new election be held within 60 days.

Kenya has become the first country in Africa to have an election of a president be nullified by the court of law.