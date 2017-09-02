Kenya Supreme Court election petition judgement

Kenya’s Supreme Court has delivered a landmark ruling nullifying the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in July 2017.
Delivering the ruling, Chief Justice David Maraga cited some irregularities in the manner the elections were conducted.
The Chief Justice has ordered that a new election be held within 60 days.
Kenya has become the first country in Africa to have an election of a president be nullified by the court of law.
law at work unlike zambia shame,shame shame on u Edgar
born again
September 2, 2017 at 8:50 pm
That was brave for these Judges to pass such a historic Judgment.Now future Petitioners can look forward to a fair Hearing and the IEBC will be more careful in conducting future elections.In conducting Elections IEBC should strictly adhere to the Constitution and respective Electoral Laws.In Zambia that is what is lacking. Edgar Lungu is constitutionally, legally and Democratically Illegitimate becoz Concourt didn’t declare Lungu Winner and duly elected President.As soon as the Petition was properly filed b4 Concourt the ECZ declaration was set aside and Concourt was supposed to validate the Declaration but they didn’t.As it is Lungu is only President Elect who has forced his Presidency on Zambians.#Let the Petition be heard and Lungu should prove HH wrong by giving evidence in Court showing how he won the 2016 Election. After the Court issues such a Declaration then HH and UPND will happily recognize Lungu as President and urge his supporters to do the same. That way Zambians will re-unite,reconcile and start the process of National Healing.
Moya
September 3, 2017 at 5:27 am
Moya – So, because the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the opposition or Petition, then it is fair and unbiased. Why can’t you also suspect a conspiracy in this case? Has the Supreme Court proved that electoral irregularities experienced were enough to have disadvantaged Odinga to an extent where he would have won the election? There is no perfect election. Here in Zambia in the last election, the opposition rigged in their strongholds with the suspicious turnout. Our security system was very compromised towards the opposition and that is why the other camp is not talking about rigging by the opposition – save for printing ballot papers away from South Africa.
abilima
September 3, 2017 at 8:33 am
@Abilima.Foreign Election Observers were rubbished and discredited in the Kenyan Election when the Kenyan Supreme Court ruled that the Presidential Election was invalid and Null and void due to numerous irregularities and illegalities by the IEBC. In Zambia the same International Observers said the 2016 were free and fair but the Presidential Petition has not been heard.In Zambia there were more illegalities and irregularities than in Kenya. The Zambian Concourt has just ruled that ECL abrogated the Zambian Constitution when he refused to handover power to the Speaker of Parliament during the Petition Hearing process. The Kenyan Ruling has made Zambians angrier and are demanding that the UPND Petition be heard without fail.We want to know who won the 2016 Election and what that Ugandan,Emmanuel Chavula was doing In the ECZ Server Room?If ECL won the Election, which we doubt,we want him to prove his Win in Court. If ECL can do this the Court will declare him the Winner and Duly elected President.If ECL can do this most Zambians will recognize him and then the country can move forward.#Let the Petition be heard in an Independent Court. Period.
Moya
September 3, 2017 at 9:36 am
@abilima
It was not possible for the opposition UPND to rig the elections. What means did they have to do that? Some people have endeavoured to demonstrate how the ruling PF used the State to ensure that UPND was denied opportunities to even campaign freely! What part of that was not clear to you? You are just a spoiler who behaves like someone sympathising with a bully when someone steps in to stop them from finishing off the victim. What has PF not done in the evil book to inflict pain on HH and to render UPND dysfunctional? What more injustices do you want to see for you to be satisfied that PF does not tolerate real opposition politics? Anyway, the people of Zambia are slowly but surely realising what PF is up to. The Kenyan experience gives hope to Zambians that the rule of law can sometimes be applied by brace judges! Uhuru has called those judges “crooks” for following the due process of law and pronouncing evidence based judgement. We have yet to see what Uhuru is going to do to those judges if and when he wins the second round. Actually he should be barred from standing for rigging. But, anyway, being the incumbent, he enjoys privileges. One day democracy will return to Zambia and people like you who believe in worshipping leaders will have to sit back and watch. We are tired and sick of people who relentlessly mock people who are fighting to restore the dignity of being a Zambian with the freedoms to freely assemble, associate, express ideas without having to seek permission from the police! In the meantime those in the ruling party can do as they wish without having to seek that permission? Who tells you that those laws such as the Public Order Act were only enacted for the opposition? Who tells you that ZNBC and other public media are only there for the ruling party? Do you exempt people in the opposition from paying taxes to the State to pay the police? Just sick of people who think like you!
Real Patriot
September 3, 2017 at 1:06 pm
How did the opposition rig mr illiterate PF cadre, you are discussing issues like a grade 7 or kindergarten chap who can believe that the opposition had the machinery to rig. Genuine rigging required state machinery bwana street kid.
The Political Sycophant
September 3, 2017 at 6:50 pm
