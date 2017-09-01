Kenya presidential election cancelled by Supreme Court

Kenya’s Supreme Court has annulled the result of the last month’s presidential election.
Citing irregularities, Chief Justice David Maraga said a new vote should be held within 60 days.
The election commission had declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of the election by a margin of 1.4 million votes.
But the opposition argued that the commission’s IT system had been hacked to manipulate the results.
The BBC’s Caroline Karobia in Nairobi says Kenya has made history as the first country in Africa to annul presidential election.
Reading the ruling – reached by a majority of four to two among the judges – Justice Maraga said the 8 August poll had not been “conducted in accordance with the constitution”.
After the announcement, opposition supporters were seen celebrating outside the court building, as well as in opposition strongholds.
BBC
It is important that Kenya is the first country in Africa to annul presidential election results. It is important to note that all along, there has been a problem with African elections!
Steve Mark Misori
September 1, 2017 at 10:01 am
Well, well, well, what a huge lesson and model for the rest of African judiciaries in general and the totally hapless and captured Zambian judiciary in particular! Our Zambian PF judiciary would never issue such a ruling even in the face of overwhelming evidence of vote rigging. Never. Lungu and his cronies would ensure that all the judges are heavily paid off and silenced. Zambian judges in particular always give in to threats and bribery. Such a corrupt lot!
Kayombo Kapalu
September 1, 2017 at 10:05 am
Bravo na Kenya, you have shown the world that democracy can live even in our dark African continent
Sobongo
September 1, 2017 at 10:16 am
The opposition parties shld also draw lessons of hw to be sobber and follow procedure to present evidence as a basis for the judiciary to make any ruling. Am sure Odinga did nt jst yarp baselessly against the poll. Nw hh shld fly frm south africa 2kenya 4consultations frm mature politicians lyk Odinga.
truthpains
September 1, 2017 at 10:40 am
So, Odinga is now a mature politician! only hours ago you called him a bad looser….. Bangwemuke imwe.
UPND petition is still alive and must be heard…..
DePal
September 1, 2017 at 11:10 am
@Truthpains, I thought you were contributing something building but alas, your contribution is the most useless I have read this year! How could HH, GBM and the UPND provide the evidence if Mr Lungu was and is still refusing to hear the petition? Besides, that Ugandan who was allowed in the ECZ server room is a similar situation that occurred in Kenya! What evidence do you want, you dunce! And come to think about it, what are the international observers who had declared the elections free and fair got to say now? Are these monitors real or they simply make money out of such ventures?
Mumbeti
September 1, 2017 at 11:24 am
I thought they had two weeks to do that? How long did it take the Odinga team – which however, will still lose in a re-run?
abilima
September 1, 2017 at 6:36 pm
In Kenya opposition helped the courts by submitting evidence. In Zambia nothing was submitted in the provided 14 days period. How did you expect the judges to support that petition?
We have all seen that where evidence is provided the judges have delivered fair judgements.
Kalunga Fred
September 1, 2017 at 10:46 am
Allow me to ask one question, What led to the arrest of Obvious Mwaliteta and his colleagues?
The Jew/
September 1, 2017 at 1:06 pm
“Truthpains” has missed the crucial point when he suggests that the opposition should present evidence to the judiciary. Yes, that is the easy part. But the fundamental issue here is that the judiciary must be honest, objective, conscientious and courageous. In Zambia today, that is exactly what we lack in our judiciary. Our judiciary does not have the moral courage to call a spade a spade and annul fraudulent election results, even if they have the evidence before them. If Africa is to develop economically and politically, honestly conducted elections that result in respecting the will of the people is the minimum starting point. Our Zambian judiciary knew very well that our constitution says that if a petition disputing an election is lodged, the president steps aside and the Speaker of Parliament takes over government, until the conclusion of the petition. Lungu refused to step aside, and the judiciary said nothing and did nothing. Our judiciary is a cowed and compromised one.
Kayombo Kapalu
September 1, 2017 at 1:43 pm
Zambia’s Election Commission, as we all know is a highly compromised entity, with not a shred of morality or conscience. The whole election process that brought Mr Lungu back to power last year was so, so clearly flawed, from the intimidation and beating up of opposition supporters, preventing the opposition from holding rallies, through to the voting and especially the manipulation and rigging of votes. The so-called international observers who came to Kenya were themselves dishonest and untrustworthy. The Kenyan court ruling confirms this. ‘Observers’ there claimed that the process was “free and fair”, but now we know that it was not. In Zambia too, the so-called “observers” declared our elections last year as having been “free and fair”, but of course we do know that they were not. Until and unless we have a judiciary and election commission that are honest, morally courageous and committed, not to the person of Mr Lungu and the PF, but rather to the welfare of Zambia.
Peter Sachinyama
September 1, 2017 at 2:12 pm
This is a nice precedent for Africa and for Zambia. In Zambia the Presidential Petition is alive and Jonathan Lungu has no choice but to allow the Petition to be heard by an Independent Court. This is not a matter for the Petitioners and UPND but for all voters in Zambia.If Kenya could hear the Petition in 14 days we don’t see why the Petition in Zambia should not be heard now. Lungu claims to have won the 2016 Election so he should produce the evidence in Court to show how he won and how HH lost.#Let the Petition be heard in Court without fail.In need lets hire the Kenyan Judges to hear the Zambian Petition.Period.
Moya
September 1, 2017 at 2:34 pm
Who is Jonathan Lungu and what does he have to do with elections?
abilima
September 1, 2017 at 6:39 pm
Same thing will happen to lungu just wait one is about to cry 😿.
CNN
September 1, 2017 at 2:50 pm
Lawyers for Odinga never wasted time going for preliminary issues.
That’s where you lost it.
wajimona
September 1, 2017 at 3:20 pm
Ladies an gentlemen no insults here lets simply debate with sober minds and focus on realities. Honestly we cant get back 2court jst becoz of kenya dat wl deter development in the sense dat when sata was losing to mwanawasa and rupia he used to cry foul lyk hh is doing against lungu. So if we hv to rewind our situation it means we nid 2stat frm sata’s cases. Nw since thoz two are no more then there is no starting point so lets bury the past and look foward to 2021 polls. Meanwhile we gv lunguchance 2do his part.
truthpains
September 1, 2017 at 3:55 pm
What i cn advise our opposition is dat when u lose in 2021 collect tangible evidence nt speculations or imaginations and be focused to present dat to court. Avoid the following; wasting tm, name calling, unnecessary emotions, burning homes for ruling party supporters in yo strong holds, women lawyers.
truthpains
September 1, 2017 at 4:07 pm
What has happened in Kenya is more tricky than many people think, if the monitors approved them to be free and fair.
Who is going to trust any next system to be put into place I can see more problems in Kenya than anything good coming up as there is no better system to be accepted by every one.
nshilimubemba
September 1, 2017 at 4:13 pm
People do not realize what problems this has created for Kenyans. Odinga will still lose – by a small margin again (due to regional politics).
abilima
September 1, 2017 at 6:41 pm
If Kenyan Elections were hacked then what was Emmanuel Chavula doing in the ECZ Server Room? There were no properly signed Gen12,votes were not properly counted,Lungu abrogated the Zambian Constitution by refusing to handover power to the Speaker of Parliament, Lungu was not declared Winner by Concourt etc. Let the Petition be heard inan Independent Court. Lungu will cry!
Chibwe
September 1, 2017 at 8:17 pm
2016 Zambian elections were similar to those of kenya where are those three corrupt and stupid judges. The petition must be heard! Evidence we have +++++
Rudo
September 1, 2017 at 8:44 pm
Well done Kenyan Supreme Court for upholding the Constitution and Electoral Laws.In the Petition Hearing process in Kenya the Court guided the Hearing and set time lines for Preliminary issues and the Actual Hearing and Judgment day. In the Zambian case Concourt connived with PF Party and Govt to delay the Hearing process so that 14 days lapse. Concourt did not guide the Hearing becoz Lungu wanted to avoid the Actual Hearing by the Petitioners,ECZ and the Respondents.As a result the Petition was not heard and no Court declaration of the Winner was made.Concourt purport that they “dismissed” the Petition but have no legal powers to do so. So the Petition is alive and in Court. There were more irregularities and illegalities in Zambia than in Kenya.Emmanuel Chavula a Ugandan was found in the ECZ Server Room manipulating election results in favour of Lungu. Gen12 certficates were not signed by UPND Polling Agents,ballot papers were thrown away and burried in Cemeteries. Lungu refused to resign in favour of the Speaker of Parliament during Petition Hearing process.#Let the Petition be heard without fail.Mulandu tauboli.
Mango
September 2, 2017 at 4:43 am
