Kenneth Kaunda in Zimbabwe talking to Mugabe

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sent former president Kenneth
Kaunda to Harare to try to convince President Robert Mugabe to
step down in a “dignified exit” after the military seized power last
week.
The ruling party removed Mugabe as Zanu-PF president and first
secretary on Sunday and lawmakers from the ruling party were due
to meet at the party headquarters on Monday to discuss
impeaching the 93-year-old leader.
“Dr Kaunda used the presidential jet and has already arrived in
Harare,” a senior government source told Reuters. Kaunda is also
93 years old.
Botswana President Ian Khama has also called on Zimbabwe
President Robert Mugabe to end his attempts to remain in office.
The end of dictators has always been bad regardless of their achievements.
Mainza
November 21, 2017 at 6:52 am