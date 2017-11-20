Kenneth Kaunda in Zimbabwe talking to Mugabe

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sent former president Kenneth

Kaunda to Harare to try to convince President Robert Mugabe to

step down in a “dignified exit” after the military seized power last

week.

The ruling party removed Mugabe as Zanu-PF president and first

secretary on Sunday and lawmakers from the ruling party were due

to meet at the party headquarters on Monday to discuss

impeaching the 93-year-old leader.

“Dr Kaunda used the presidential jet and has already arrived in

Harare,” a senior government source told Reuters. Kaunda is also

93 years old.

Botswana President Ian Khama has also called on Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe to end his attempts to remain in office.