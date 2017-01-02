Katongo says poor planning has made Zambia to miss AFCON tournament

Zambia will not be at the Africa Cup of Nations final to be held in Gabon this month.
The Chipolopolo Boys as they are commonly known failed to qualify to the continental biggest football tournament.
And former Zambia national team captain Christopher Katongo has strongly condemned Zambia for what he says as inability to plan for the future – in stark contrast to his own forethought.
After being crowned African champions almost four years ago, Chipolopolo have suffered two first-round exits since and have not made it to 2017 tournament in Gabon.
“I think we failed to qualify for the tournament because the transition after winning the cup in 2012 was not handled properly,” Katongo said.
“A lot of players that won the tournament have been discarded for new ones who lack the necessary experience.
“We need to be patient in order for us to build a strong team for the future and avoid rushing young players.”
i don’t think dropping the old players was the reason we failed. We had no coach no development players and no FAZ leadership. That’s why we will be escorting other teams to the world cup
Hamaimbo
January 2, 2017 at 11:31 pm
All those are rumours and assumptions. Zambia needs to embrace evidence based decision making and not making decisions based on such speculations. Research that bears valid evidence tends to be disregarded in Zambia
Soccer fan
January 3, 2017 at 5:16 am
@Hamaimbo, I think Katongo and you, are talking about one and the same thing except Katongo summarized what you have elaborated in details otherwise the difference is the same.
sinono
January 3, 2017 at 1:57 pm
Ba Katongo we retained the same squad that won us the Africa cup but we had two first round exits. Most players with the exception of Kalaba, Nsunzu and Chisamba suffered a serious slump in form
Mambwe
January 3, 2017 at 4:39 am
Awe mukwai Katongo is saying we should have kept the old players. Hamaimbo is saying there was no replacement for the old players and we had no leadership in terms of coach and faz
Kachawa
January 3, 2017 at 10:46 pm