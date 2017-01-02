Katongo says poor planning has made Zambia to miss AFCON tournament

Zambia will not be at the Africa Cup of Nations final to be held in Gabon this month.

The Chipolopolo Boys as they are commonly known failed to qualify to the continental biggest football tournament.

And former Zambia national team captain Christopher Katongo has strongly condemned Zambia for what he says as inability to plan for the future – in stark contrast to his own forethought.

After being crowned African champions almost four years ago, Chipolopolo have suffered two first-round exits since and have not made it to 2017 tournament in Gabon.

“I think we failed to qualify for the tournament because the transition after winning the cup in 2012 was not handled properly,” Katongo said.

“A lot of players that won the tournament have been discarded for new ones who lack the necessary experience.

“We need to be patient in order for us to build a strong team for the future and avoid rushing young players.”