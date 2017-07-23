Kasama Teacher caught in a sex scandal suspended, Pupil expelled

The Biology teacher at St Therese Girls Secondary School who was caught having sex with a grade 11 pupil has been suspended while the Pupil has been expelled

District Education Board Secretary Christopher Sinkamba disclosed this in an interview with Mano News following an outcry by members of the public.

Sinkamba says the embattled teacher identified as Raphael Mwape is on suspension awaiting disciplinary charges.

He adds that the school administration initially reported the matter to police for defilement but that the police could not proceed with investigations as the girl turned up to be over 16 years old.

And when queried why the pupil was expelled when sources said the teacher was still teaching, Sinkamba says the girl was given a forced transfer clarifying that the pupil was found wanting by the school rules.

On 13th June 2017, Raphael Mwape, a Biology teacher at St Therese Girls Secondary School in Kasama was caught red handed having sex with a pupil in a science laboratory.

A month long investigations by Mano News reveal that the incident happened around 18:00 hours when embattled Mwape was caught by two pupils having sex in laboratory B with a named girl.

While the named Pupil who hails from the Copperbelt province has been expelled from the School.

