Kapata calls KBF, Kambwili disgruntled, throws last warning

PRESS RELEASE
27:12:2016
Ref: WARNING TO DISGRUNTLED PF MEMBERS.
______________________________________________
I am aware that some PF officials who are disgruntled are involved in covert activities and are agitating an uprising against President Lungu as leader of the PF and Mr Mwila, the secretary general of the party. It is not individuals such as Mr Fube and Mr Kambwili who should call for elections at all levels of the PF.
I wish to warn the two disgruntled former party officials to avoid issuing empty media threats or statements, should they not heed to this call, the party will have no choice but to part company with the duo.
This is the last warning.
Ms.Jean Kapata
_____________________________
Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Elections.
Ba Kapata mwaya sana mayo. Please apply some breaks otherwise very soon you will be crushing!!!!!!!!
Shichandaweyaya
December 27, 2016 at 1:54 pm
Kapata jean your remarks are very divisive given the situation happening in the civil service where Tongas,Lozis,and those from your home area are being shanted out causing more harm to the already volatile situation.
Advocate
December 27, 2016 at 2:50 pm
Start fighting
Kalembeni
December 27, 2016 at 3:09 pm
ms kapata,be very careful.dont destroy pf.otherwise you wil be very suprise to see change of govt son.letus have convention simple as that.leave kbf and ck alone.our eyes are on them.r.k lusaka
rodrick
December 27, 2016 at 3:20 pm
I believe she is acting on behalf of the Presido,how else can she have such courage?There is a saying that “chimbwi paku….ninshi kuli eko…..”,you guess is mine,there are people who are a threat to ECL & he wants them out & rebrand the PF in his own image.
TATE
December 27, 2016 at 4:01 pm
Tear yourselves up, we shall see who the winner will be. That’s the beauty of democracy dununa reverse!
sinono
December 27, 2016 at 5:51 pm