Kapata calls KBF, Kambwili disgruntled, throws last warning

PRESS RELEASE

27:12:2016

Ref: WARNING TO DISGRUNTLED PF MEMBERS.

______________________________________________

I am aware that some PF officials who are disgruntled are involved in covert activities and are agitating an uprising against President Lungu as leader of the PF and Mr Mwila, the secretary general of the party. It is not individuals such as Mr Fube and Mr Kambwili who should call for elections at all levels of the PF.

I wish to warn the two disgruntled former party officials to avoid issuing empty media threats or statements, should they not heed to this call, the party will have no choice but to part company with the duo.

This is the last warning.

Ms.Jean Kapata

_____________________________

Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Elections.

More updates www.zambianeye.com