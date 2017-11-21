Kampamba is a foolish and ignorant girl – Kambwili

Former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili has hit back at Kampamba Mulenga, calling his successor at the Ministry a “foolish girl” who does not know what she is doing.

Kambwili was incensed by remarks attributed to Mulenga, in which she labeled him childish for insisting that President Egdar Lungu assumes the responsibility of paying but the money he and his former colleagues received in emoluments while illegally serving as ministers in the run up to the 2016 elections.

And Kambwili has described fellow ministers he served with when Parliament was dissolved as cowards who know that it is President Edgar Lungu who should pay back the money.

Speaking in an interview with Zambian Eye, the outspoken Roan lawmaker said he would not waste time responding to a political novice who only thinks her job is to issue statements.

“I cannot waste time answering political novices. That girl does not understand what she does, the only thing she knows is to issue statements in order to show that she is working. So I won’t waste time to answer political none entities, she is not worth being responded to,” Kambwili charged.

“Look at in the Daily Nation today there is a leader of an opposition political party who holds my view so what I said makes sense but only a foolish person like her would not pick sense from what I said but reasonable people will know what am talking about.”

He said Mulenga was only exposing her ignorance and foolishness by issuing statements on matters she does not understand.

“Ministers hold office by virtue of appointment by the President now if she doesn’t understand that then she is not fit to be minister so why should I waste time to answer a person who doesn’t reason. She doesn’t reason, she is only exposing her ignorance and her foolishness over national issues. That is what happens with people who are excited when they are in a job they cannot do, the girl is not fit to be in that position that is what she has shown so answering her will be a sheer waste of time she is a political none entity,” he said.

Asked if he maintains that the President pays the money they accrued, Kambwili said the President must pay back because they did not ask to remain in office.

He said President Lungu told the whole world in front of cameras that they would remain in office because the constitution said so.

“The President must pay back because it is not the ministers who asked themselves to remain in office. The whole world heard when there was a press conference at State House, The President said “I am a lawyer myself the constitution says Ministers will remain in office so my ministers will remain in office until a new government is formed” who said that, was it Chishimba Kambwili or Edgar Lungu?”

He said fellow Ministers know that he is right.

“It is just that people in this country are cowards, those who were Ministers with me are failing to speak out on an issue that is straight forward, why should I be made to pay back because I was offering a service, I was living my house to provide a service, to go for work to do government work and I was getting fuel to go and do government work why should I pay back? So when you have an Information Minister who is only fit to be a Branch Chairperson that is what happens…that this government is a total mess, this government is a disaster because you have ignorant people like Kampamba being ministers,” he said.