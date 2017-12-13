Kambwili’s NDC sends shivers to MMD

Chishimba Kambwili’s NDC has send shivers not only to the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) but also the ruling party’s partners, the MMD.

The NDC has gone flat out setting up structures and mobilising support ahead of the 2021 elections.

It’s shadow leader Kambwili who has adopted the late Michael Sata’s type of politics seem to be winning support especially among the grassroots. He is advancing the pro-poor message which the PF used to win support in 2011 elections.

The MMD in Central province has not been spared, as some members are said to be defecting to NDC.

This came to light when the MMD leadership touring Central province were briefed about the development.

The MMD in Central Province has since told Kambwili to stay away from MMD structures in the province and concentrate on exposing his colleagues in the PF.

And MMD Chairperson for Elections Gaston Sichilima called on party members not to be deceived by disgruntled individuals who have been frustrated from their party and are now moving around telling them to leave their party and insulting their leaders.

Reporting on the status of the party in the province to the National Executive Committee members who are in the province for party meetings with districts officials in Kabwe, Central province Chairperson George Kangwa said Kambwili had been going round the country insulting the MMD but that he had failed to prove his allegations.

He said the former information minister has the authority to talk about corruption in the PF because he had worked with most of the individuals he was accusing but that he should stay away from the MMD because records show that his party was clean.

He said no one can argue with Kambwili when he talks about his colleagues because it is “only a Fish which knows how it leaves with a Crocodile” but that he should prove his allegations about MMD.

And Gaston Sichilima told officials entertaining ideas of joining other political parties to desist from doing so because they will regret as they will never be respected.

Sichilima said people insulting their leaders were also insulting them hence the only motive for telling them was to use them and dump them when they achieve their mission of getting into office.

He said instead of looking for green pastures elsewhere members should endeavour to bring back the members who have gone to other political parties but are scared of coming back for fear of not welcoming them.

He wondered how a person who insults your parents can respect you when he adopts you.

Some MMD National Executive members led by National Secretary are in Central Province for party mobilisation meetings. The team has so far visited Serenje, Mkushi, Kapiri and Kabwe Districts.