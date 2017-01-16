Kambwili’s fate in PF to be decided tonight

Embattled Roan PF member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s fate to be decided over night.
The disciplinary committee that sat since morning has referred matter to the central committee for decision tonight.
The Central Committee is expected to sit and receive submissions from the disciplinary committee’s findings of today’s hearing.
Kambwili brought witnesses from the Copperbelt to support his defence on allegations that he called Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda a wizard. Chanda testfied before the Ngosa Simbyakula disciplinary committee on Friday.
Kambwili was accused of gross misconduct after Chanda reported him to the disciplinary committee for having called him a wizard.
Insiders within PF say Kambwili is planning to challenge President Edgar Lungu as party president for the 2021 elections and that a scheme has been hatched to kick him out.
And the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) today said it’s investigations on Kambwili’s alleged corruption charges have reached advanced stage.
Spokesperson for ACC Timothy Moono told ZNBC that the Commission had made progress on the case.
Kambwili must eat his own vomits.
He has a diarrhoea mouth which has split the country.
zambian
January 17, 2017 at 3:55 am
True Zambian
Dox
January 17, 2017 at 4:44 am
I have no kind words for kambwili
think twice
January 17, 2017 at 7:38 am
kambwili must get out
cm
January 17, 2017 at 8:21 am
Friends beware! Upon his expulsion Kambwili will be looking for a party to join. I would like to warn other political parties not to hurry in accepting Kambwili. He will come in and destabilize your party.
Prince Mande
January 17, 2017 at 9:17 am
Kambwili is a man of action,so i suport him 2b a pf president in 2021
jazy k
January 17, 2017 at 9:21 am
Certainly the whole lot of the PF Party, including the PF President are little twits and cowards. They won’t fire kambwili. To the contrary, they may apologize to him,why? They already know the damage kambwili would exert on the PF. It’s silly because the PF Party is protecting an individual in the name of Lungu instead of serving the Party.
sinono
January 17, 2017 at 9:31 am