Kambwili’s fate in PF to be decided tonight

Embattled Roan PF member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s fate to be decided over night.

The disciplinary committee that sat since morning has referred matter to the central committee for decision tonight.

The Central Committee is expected to sit and receive submissions from the disciplinary committee’s findings of today’s hearing.

Kambwili brought witnesses from the Copperbelt to support his defence on allegations that he called Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda a wizard. Chanda testfied before the Ngosa Simbyakula disciplinary committee on Friday.

Kambwili was accused of gross misconduct after Chanda reported him to the disciplinary committee for having called him a wizard.

Insiders within PF say Kambwili is planning to challenge President Edgar Lungu as party president for the 2021 elections and that a scheme has been hatched to kick him out.

And the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) today said it’s investigations on Kambwili’s alleged corruption charges have reached advanced stage.

Spokesperson for ACC Timothy Moono told ZNBC that the Commission had made progress on the case.