Kambwili’s corruption the reason Mongu Stadium project failed – Munir Zulu

PF cadre Munir Zulu has alleged that Chishimba Kambwili is as a corrupt businessman who swindled him and others including Chinese nationals doing business in Zambia out of thousands of dollars.
And Zulu says the Mongu Stadium has not been built because of the Roan MP’s corrupt dealings.
“The Mongu Stadium Contract failed to take off because Kambwili swindled the Chinese Company Wah Kong enterprise , the company that constructed the Ndola Stadium, off 300 thousand dollars as his commission,” Zulu told a media briefing at Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka on Monday
Zulu stated that the mongu stadium was the first major project to be cancelled at award level and re advertised.
“But Because Chishimba Kambwili did not eat more from the Chinese guys, he managed to re advertise it.”
Zulu challenged the media to go to the Ministry of works and supply as well as the Ministry of Sports and find out how the contract was cancelled then re advertised by Kambwili.
“Is this not the same Kambwili that had asked for 500,000 dollars And is it not the reason why the mongu stadium has not taken shape today?” Zulu quetioned.
“He ate the commission and later said there was no money to finance the project. But as a Minister incharge, why would you recommend for technocrats to come up with tender or bid documents, people buy, you swindle them off more than 300 thousand dollars then say there is no money to complete the project?”
And Zulu refused to believe Kambwili wanted to be a champion of corruption today when he was the most corrupt person he had ever met stating that he himself had been a victim of Kambwili’s swindling tactics.
Zulu made headlines earlier this year when he bought President Edgar Lungu’s hat for a staggering K185,000 during an auction. He was recently in the news when a video of he and his henchmen exchanging punches with traffic police officers went viral.
But why are you talking about CK? How do you even come into this deal? First explain how you got involvement in a government deal.
MyZambia
October 3, 2017 at 8:14 am
Western Province ought to be developed.
Sabotage victim
October 3, 2017 at 12:34 pm
If CK engaged in corrupt deals why was he not arrested and sued in Court? How can the State pay CK’s company for No work done? CK has encouraged Kampyongo and Lungu to sue him if they feel his allegations are false. Lungu’s Corrupt and theiving Record speaks for itself. Its on record that Lungu stole a client’s money and LAZ de-registered him as a Practicing Lawyer. Its not a Secret that for Lungu to ascend to the PF Presidency Lungu cheated and used violence. To win Presidential Election in 2015 & 2016 Lungu rigged the Elections. It is therefore not surprising that Lungu’s Corrupt culture has increased in 2017. After stealing votes Lungu has established himself as a thieving President. Lungu as CK said has established himself as a corrupt President.Lungu gets a Cut in all corruption deals executed by the Lungu govt.As CK said Lungu is now a habitual Thief and Crook. The Firefighter Tender must contributed to his Propensity to steal steal is very high. After close to 3 years Lungu as State President Lungu is now filthy rich from govt contracts. Clearly Lungu is now a liability to Zambia and very corrupt Leader.
Bule
October 3, 2017 at 12:53 pm
Zulu, You are the useful idiot we always talk about , how do you come in now , you think we are dull to listen you . now tribe is in full swing working . you are paid to destroy the evidence . why didn’t you take him to police the very time he swindled you ? this is childish , cho chise type of politicking , you can wonder the way this people in Govt hove taken people of Zambia for , Docility should non’t be an added advantage . you steal in the bedroom you bring it out side . they say don’t quarrel with a fool , so if Kambwili is a fool , you people in Govt are the worst fools . Even you Zuru you are a Shameless , useless thief,If Kambwili was corrupt you could have arrested him a long time ago .We know you will arrest him after cocking a case like the one you cocked for innocent HH . God is watching . Bapompwe munshibila nsala . Nechakumulya chalibula . Nensoni shimulye . mwalitinina Lunshipamenso . Amano yabula Noko wemwana tetiuyamone . LEKA!!!!
SABINAH CHIWENO
October 3, 2017 at 1:02 pm
Now we know the people from eastern provinces tribalism
nick
October 4, 2017 at 6:57 am