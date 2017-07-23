Kambwili vows to remian in PF

Expelled outspoken PF founder member Chishimba Kambwili has vowed to fight and take the battle to court to challenge his expulsion which he says is illegal.

Speaking on telephone during Assignment programme where he failed to turn up saying he had been advised to keep indoor, Kambwili maintained that the Central Committee meeting chaired President Lungu to expel him was a Kangaroo court.

Kambwili charged that the procedure was not followed and he will be going to court to challenge the decision. He has vowed that he will remain in the PF because he dearly love the party.

He said he worked so much from formation to ensure that the PF was viable and formed government and he will not leave it to the people who have just joined.

Kambwili said if he knew that the same people the PF was fighting to get out of government would be Ministers in the PF government he would not have wasted him time campaigning.

He said he will work hard to ensure PF raises from the current squabbles and be united the way founding president Michael Sata left it.

Kambwili who has assured to feature on the Assignment programme next week and explained what happened at the State House Kangaroo court dismissed PF General Secretary Davies Mwila’s statement that he stormed out of the meeting.

He said Mwila does not understand the meaning of the word storming saying he (Kambwili) asked President Lungu to allow him to leave the meeting.

