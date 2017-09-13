Kambwili toasts registration of PF breakaway party

Expelled Patriotic Front (PF) Roan constituency Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is reported now set to head a breakaway party formed by his counterpart Mwenya Musenge.

Kambwili according to sources within the Patriotic Front has realised that he has no future in the PF despite the court court case where he is blocking his expulsion.

The source says the outspoken lawmaker is expected to announce his decision in the next few days. Kambwili however has indicated that he will fight to remain PF MP in Roan constituency to avoid a by-election.

On Wednesday after Musenge had been given a certificate of registration of the party, Kambwili drove through the streets of Roan where he was mobbed, cheered by his supporters who were flashing a finger which is said to be the symbol of the party while shouting Mbwili! Mbwili!

Kambwili had declared that it will be punch for punch between him and President Lungu whom he says is ungrateful and bad hearted. He has charged that President Lungu must account for his sadden wealth.