Kambwili refutes story, says will not comment on Lungu’s intention to contest 2021
Roan MP Chishimba Kamwili has dismissed the story by Byta FM saying he will not comment on President Lungu’s legability to contest in 2021 elections.
Kambwili says:
I have not made any statement to Byta FM, in fact I do not even know such a station exists, the story circulating is totally fake and it has nothing to do with me.
I would like to distance myself from such assertions because I can not address the president through the media even if I felt aggrieved, it is clear to see that people are trying to create a vacuum between me and the president out of spite, I remain a loyal member of the party and my loyalty is with his excellency the president. I have always stated that loyalty defines a man and I cannot contradict myself, we have a lot of work to do and it’s a pity that a few individuals have chosen to preoccupy themselves with fighting me and creating false rumours in order to gain political mileage.
With regard to the eligibility of the president to stand again in 2021, I have not made a single statement and I will not make a statement regarding this as it is not my place to comment on such. It is totally shocking that people have gone to an extent of imitating my voice and circulating it on social media.
I would like to appeal to these people that have taken it upon themselves to fight me and cause confusion in the party, to refrain from such because they risk destroying the unity we enjoy so much. Anyone who has the physical address for this radio station please send it to me so that I can take legal action.
