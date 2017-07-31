Kambwili, Mwenya Musenge won’t manage to dislodge PF – Miles Sampa

Former Matero Member of parliament Miles Sampa had advised expelled Roan constituency Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and Mwenya Musenge to seek forgiveness from President Lungu.

And Sampa who last year left PF to form his own party which supported the candidature of the opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says he is now a member of the Patriotic Front (PF) and in support of the decision the party has made on the expelled members.

Sampa has charged that forming a political party or working against the PF will be hard unachievable route to take for Kambwili. He said speaking from experience the duo are better off remaining in PF.

Sampa said this in a statement below:

I have had a few queries or distortions lately on my political standing and wish to clarify and make my position firmed. I am PF now but serving a 3 years suspension. This means I am collectively supportive of all decisions made by the Party and by the President.

At the moment I am busy with personal errands and school as I seek my PHD ( opted for non honorary).

My first central committe meeting under President Lungu as chairman took over 8 hours as he allowed everyone to talk and express their opinion before taking a consesus position on a matter. My immediate impression then and still now is that he is a democrat and not a dictator. His decisions are a summation of the majority in a group of authority.

My take on the unfortunate subject of my brothers Hon Chishimba Kambwili and Hon Mwenya Musenge is that they should pause, take time and reflect. As history may have it, the two were about the most vicious advising me a few years ago to remain in PF after I hade made some emotional and irrational decisions aginst the Party.

Armed with their couseling then, I genuinely wish to reciprocate and give them similar advice. I submit to them that they be remorseful, meek and seek reconciliation with PF and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Chances are that they too may be given a 3 years leave of absence in which there is much to learn from once in isolation. The alternative routes they may wish to embark on are hardly ideal and not worth venturing into. I speak from experience and as they say “ukushusha ilungu; kwendamo” elo ” ukwali insoke takwafwile bantu”.

I have also come to learn that in politics, there is no accounting terms such FIFO( First In First Out) or LIFO (Last In, First Out) and LILO( Last In Last Out). It’s the best player of the moment according to the coach that makes the team but that does not mean those on the bench or those substituted cannot play on another day.

As CK has loudly proclaimed, ‘loyalty defines a man’, I have come to learn further that ‘ patience defines a man’ as well. Your loyalty and patience should be with PF and President Lungu both in your good or rough times.

In short, politics at whatever level is therefore all about loyalty, patience and discipline.

As for me and anyone that so believed or still believes in me, let’s build loyalty towards PF and President Edgar Changwa Lungu now and for however many years to come. I have also come to learn from experience that President Lungu is a loving, forgiving man and is the President of PF and Zambia because of his historic Loyalty, Patience and Discipline.

Miles Sampa

Former Matero MP and former UDF.

