Kambwili, Lungu fight getting nasty

It is getting nasty between the leadership of the ruling party, Patriotic Front (PF) and it’s expelled lawmaker Chishimba Kambwili with Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo now getting personal.

Responding to Kambwili’s allegations of President Lungu’s ill-governance characterised of corruption and questionable wealth, Kampyongo comes out strong saying the Roan constituency Member of Parliament was the most corrupt who has no moral right to accuse others.

“We know all about him and urge him to stock his cupboards with enough of that medication he injects himself with because he will need it by the time his immorality and corruption will be fully exposed,” says Kampyongo in a statement below.

PF OWES CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI NOTHING – STEPHEN KAMPYONGO.

We will prove to him that he is not a factor politically.

Tue. Sept 12. 2017

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has warned embattled former Information Minister Mr Chishimba Kambwili to stop misconducting himself in speech and manner by making it a habit of issuing disparaging remarks against the Republican President of Zambia, His Excellency President Edgar C. Lungu.

Hon. Kampyongo who is also PF National Youth Chairman wondered what sort of nonsence Mr Kambwili represented by practising politics of character assassination and urged him to engange in issue based politics.

” Iam warning Kambwili to desist from talking nonsence about people like he did against the Minister of Information. Let him not threaten people especially members of the PF. No one in PF owes Kambwili anything. Not the new members nor the old members. And let him not mascarade as having being an old serving member of PF because he is not. ” Hon. Kampyongo said.

And Hon Kampyongo has stated that if Kambwili was looking for loyalty from anyone, it should be from members of the party he wanted to form with Mwenya Musenge. Assuming he would have any.

Meanwhile Hon. Kampyongo has expressed disgust at Mr Kambwili’s statement discrediting the Presidential Marketeers Empowerment Initiative fund stating that no sane person would see anything wrong in someone helping to alleviate the suffering of others as Presidebt Lungu was doing for the Marketeers.

Hon Kampyongo stated that Mr Kambwili was a politically troubled man who had an identity crisis and a bogus doctorate and wondered how such a man could claim to speak against corruption when he was the most immoral and corrupt politician around.

” He points a hand at People saying they are corrupt when his is the one who is corrupt. He wants to speak of immorality when his morality is highly questionable. We know all about him and urge him to stock his cupboards with enough of that medication he injects himself with because he will need it by the time his immorality and corruption will be fully exposed.”

” Let him continue disrespecting our President and our women leaders and let him continue speaking ill against good things like the Presidential Initiative and we will show him that he is a Political under five.” He said.

Mr Kambwili is on record attacking the Presidential Marketeers Empowerment Fund saying it was not a genuine fund but was being used to clean up what he refered to as unclean money.

He has further attacked Information Minister Hon. Kampamba Mulenga stating that she is coming from a failed marriage.

Statements which Hon. Kampyongo has described as cheap and a miserable attempt at gaining political capital by the embattled Roan law maker. Mr Kambwili.