Kambwili laughs at Lungu’s diplomatic gaffe involving SA opposition leaders

Chishimba Kambwili says President Edgar Lungu must immediately fire his aides for failing to advise him correctly over the summoning of South African opposition leaders Mmusi Maimane and Julius Malema, according to The Mast.

And Kambwili says the State House aides failed to utilize the diplomatic knowledge of foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba because they do not like him and want him fired from government.

Meanwhile, Kambwili has laughed at President Lungu for “summoning” the South African opposition leaders to a meeting, saying he has no territorial extension to show his “Alpha and Omega” status.

President Lungu on Saturday summoned Malema, the EFF leader, and his DA counterpart Maimane for a meeting over the two leaders’ constant criticism of his government.

But Malema and Maimane refused to meet President Lungu through a summon, with the DA leader saying the Zambian Head of State should first apologise over the arrest of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema while the the former said he can only meet him through a live TV show.

Malema said President Lungu thought he was a god on planet earth.

“Lungu…I can not meet you through a summon. However, I am ready to meet you at a public television station show to discuss various issues regarding democracy in Zambia. Don’t think you are a god; we will put you in your position because you are growing a big head. Zambia is not your country, its for every Zambian and our cry is you respect democracy,” said Malema.

After the two turned down the summon, Amos Chanda issued a statement on Saturday afternoon that President Lungu was ready to meet them when he was informed of their planned picket at his hotel.

“When President Lungu arrived in Pretoria last night August 18 2017, he was informed that supporters of the opposition EFF, DA and UPND of Zambia planned to picket at his hotel for some undefined grievances,” Chanda, the State House spokesperson, stated following the backlash to their earlier statement announcing President Lungu’s summoning of the two South African leaders.

The President then extended an invitation to the leaders of the south African opposition parties so that they could directly present their grievances.

He claimed the two parties agreed to the meeting and the South African mission started making preparations for it but later U-turned after consulting Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Late last month, the ruling PF, through its media director Sunday Chanda, issued a scurrilous statement, attacking the persona of Malema and Maimane.

“We have noted the irritating and insulting remarks against His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is also leader of the Patriotic Front by the ‘shrunken’ Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema who attempts to project himself as the spokesperson of the opposition in the region. In case others did not know, Malema’s EFF and Mmusi Maimane have one paymaster and the two are nothing but puppets of those who seek to control Zambia’s mineral rights,” stated Chanda.

“While we understand that Malema has sold out to forces of capital and paraded himself as an imperialist’s rabid lap dog busy running errands for his masters, he has no business in meddling in Zambia.”

But Kambwili, the Roan Member of Parliament who was fired from government last November and expelled from the PF recently, said yesterday that the blunders being made by President Lungu’s aides were embarrassing.

He said it was too much to expect substance from President Lungu’s political advisor Kaizar Zulu who only held a birth certificate.

Kambwili said the diplomatic blunder over Malema and Maimane, who was deported by President Lungu’s government a few months ago on Africa Freedom Day when he came to visit Hichilema, could have been avoided had they sought the advice of Kalaba, who was the chief diplomat.

He said it was high time President Lungu realised that he had wrong advisors and that the quicker he replaced them, the better for his regime.

“Even what is happening in the party is a result of having wrong advisors. Surely, you know the kind of a person that Malema is and you know how Maimane was treated here in Zambia at the airport; they needed to tread with care when engaging them. You can’t just go to South Africa and…You know these deficiencies started long before they went to South Africa; Natusebana (we have been embarrassed) as a nation and that is the worst embarrassment,” Kambwili told The Mast in an interview.

“Under normal circumstances, all those who travelled with the President, the advisors must resign on moral grounds or they must be fired. This is a diplomatic and political embarrassment of the worst kind! That is what you expect when the President is surrounded by people who are not fit to be in those positions; when you start giving positions on patronage and not based on qualifications and quality, such things happen. What can Kaizar [Zulu] offer in terms of advice? Kaizar is just a station boy! He is a street boy. Who didn’t know Kaizar before he started working at State House? Ask Kaizar where he has worked [before] in his life! Ask for his qualifications; all the certificates he has got are forged documents. He has no [authentic] documents! And that’s the person you put as presidential political advisor! What do you get? You get these embarrassments! I feel sorry for Zambia and his Excellency the President…”

The Roan PF member of parliament, who was expelled from the ruling party last month, further heaped blame on presidential affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe and Zulu for the clutter around the presidency.

“Sikazwe (presidential affairs minister) and Kaizar should take responsibility for misleading the President. I mean, if you look at Sikazwe from head to toe, do you think any reasonable person will think of recommending that person to be presidential affairs minister? How can he be presidential affairs minister and what can you get from him? You get embarrassment like what happened in South Africa. We have two people who are not fit to be at State House; Sikazwe and Kaizar. They must give proper advice to the President,” Kambwili mocked.

“People expect a President to be advised by people of the calibre of Mr [Alexander] Chikwanda, people like VJ (Vernon Mwaanga) not Kaizar Zulu, a kaponya, street boy! Elo aba abaiche abena Kaizar indalama balepanga nashibakola (And these kids, Kaizar and others, have been confused by the money they are accumulating), indalama ushabombela shilakola (money which you have not worked for turns out to confuse you) but one day, they will explain their source of income. All the latest vehicles that are on the market, they are the first ones to buy; Ummmmm! Mwafumya kwisa impiya pantu ililine mwaleyensha ama Corolla ayashakwete ne starter? (Where have you found the money because only recently, you were only driving Corollas that could not even start without being pushed?) Time will catch with you!”

On the wording of Mwamba’s statement that President Lungu had summoned Malema and Maimane, Kambwili asked: “How can you summon opposition leaders in a foreign country?They (Zambian presidency) think it’s like the way they do it here where people think the President is like an Alpha and Omega? In advanced democracies like in South Africa, the President is just one among the equal; they think they can bulldoze Malema and Maimane with State machinery! You refuse someone entry into the country and then you go and summon him for a meeting in his own country; I have never seen this kind of thinking in my entire life! They could have sent an envoy to go and engage him (Maimane) and apologise for what happened. Anyway, maybe the President of Zambia now has territorial extension to command and summon people in other countries because he is advised by Kaizar Zulu and Sikazwe. Sikazwe is not even fit to be a councillor! Maybe being a section chairman in the village! It is very disappointing that we have become a laughing stock as a country and the quicker the President realises about bringing better advisors, the better,” Kambwili explained.

He further wondered how Zulu could be political advisor to the President when his background was that of being former PF secretary general Charles Chimumbwa’s errand boy.

“He was a chola boy for Chimumbwa. His job was to drive Chimumbwa and change tyres if they have got a puncture. Kaizar doesn’t have any certificate relating to academic or otherwise. The only certificate he has is a birth certificate and he is waiting for his second certificate, which is his death certificate. All the certificates he carries in his briefcase are forged and I can challenge anybody to go and check them. So if you have such a person as political advisor then you expect to go and summon Maimane and Malema in their own country,” Kambwili said.

He also said Kalaba was being treated in the same manner he was treated by not engaging him when making decisions regarding his ministry.

“Harry Kalaba is only surviving because of the fear of the backlash that they had when they fired me, that’s a fact. They don’t like him; they don’t want Harry Kalaba. He is only surviving because of the fear of the backlash they had on my dismissal,” Kambwili said.

“Otherwise he could have been fired a long time ago. The same man with a birth certificate and waiting for his death certificate has destroyed Kalaba in the eyes of the President.”

He said in PF, progressive people were not liked.

“In PF they want ‘Muzungu wanga, yes bwana’; Muzungu anikonde. But I think Harry, just like me, doesn’t brook nonsense and he can’t go down well with them,” said Kambwili, adding: “Icibemba cilanda ati lekeni icisongo ichilyelanda chitumpe.”

THE MAST