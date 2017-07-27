Kambwili is no longer our member, PF informs Parliament

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the party has notified the Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini on its decision to expel Roan Member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili in exercise of its powers under the Party Constitution.

“In this regard, Sir, since Hon Chishimba Kambwili is no longer our member, he ceases to represent the interests of the Patriotic Front in the House”, stated the letter to the Honourable Speaker.

The PF at the weekend announced the expulsion of the duo for gross misconduct that tarnished the image of the party.

And Mr. Mwila says the party Secretariat has written letters of expulsion from the party to Mr. Kambwili and former Nkana Constituency MP Mwenya Musenge, respectively.

He has stated that the decision to expel the duo was in line with the disciplinary powers vested in the Central Committee under the Party Constitution.

Mr Mwila’s letter cited relevant abuse of Party Constitutional provisions for reasons for expulsion of the duo.

The duo are,therefore, urged to hand over all party’s property that may be in their possession to the Patriotic Front Secretariat”, the letter reads.

He has however in the same letter wished them all the best in their future endeavours.

And addressing the media at City Airport this Afternoon, Mr. Mwila expressed disappointment with Mr. Kambwili had grown cold feet about putting his self-proclaimed popularity in Roan Constituency to test.

“The man has been bragging about being so popular and PF is craving for that by-election, but he is a flip-flop, full of contradictions, he opens his mouth and puts his foot into it.

“ Zambians must be wondering that in one breathe, he insults the party, and in another, he is busy writing “love letters” in certain sections hallucinating over his so called undying love for PF,” he said.

He said it clear that PF is addictive hence the reason why Rainbow leader Wynter Kabimba remains interested in commenting in their in-house decisions such as the party’s preferred candidate for 2021.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by PF Director for Media Sunday Chanda

155 Total Views 155 Views Today