Kambwili has never attended Ukusefya pa Ng’wena before – Chitimukulu

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga ll of the Bemba-speaking people says he was shocked to hear that Chishimba Kambwili wanted to attend the Ukusefya pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony after he was dismissed from Government.

Justifying the move to block the expelled PF Member of Parliament from attending the ceremony, the Chitimukulu pointed out that despite being one of the most prominent Bembas, Kambwili has never attended the Ukusefya pa Ng’wena in his entire life.

The Paramount Chief claimed that Kambwili has never contributed anything towards the preparations of the ceremony even when the organising committees based on the Copperbelt and Lusaka reached out to him.

The Chitimukulu revealed that he got surprised when word reached him that Kambwili wanted to attend the ceremony without being invited by the organizing committee.

He stated that had he allowed Kambwili to attend the ceremony, there could have been confusion as was the case in Mongu and Chongwe, where confusion reigned when they held their respective traditional ceremonies.

The Mwinelubemba claimed he even saved Kambwili’s life because PF cadres were ready to pounce on him.

The Paramount Chief said this during his qree2radio program debut, Ifikala Chimbwi Tefikala Inama ikata, on Radio Mano in Kasama.

Lusaka Times