Kambwili fires back at Munir Zulu

Chishimba Kambwili has hit back at PF cadre Munir Zulu following his allegations that the Roan MP is a corrupt businessman who swindled him and some Chinese businessmen out of thousands of dollars.

The youthful businessman had claimed at a press briefing held at Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka yesterday that the Mongu Stadium project has failed to take off because Kambwili, then Minister of Sports, swindled the Chinese contractor, Wah Kong Enterprises – the company that constructed the Ndola Stadium, out of US$300, 000 in commissions.

“Is this not the same Kambwili that had asked for US$500,000 and is it not the reason why the Mongu stadium has not taken shape today?” Zulu questioned. “He ate the commission and later said there was no money to finance the project. But as a Minister in charge, why would you recommend for technocrats to come up with tender or bid documents, people buy, you swindle them off more than US$300,000 then say there is no money to complete the project?”

But in response, Kambwili labeled Zulu a “thug” who only escaped arrest for beating up police officers because he drinks with State House officials.

The former chief government spokesperson promised to hold a press briefing to respond to all the “trash allegations” leveled against him, after which he will sue his accusers so that they can prove their allegations in court.

“Cry my beloved country! It’s so sad that we are currently living in a country where thugs can beat up police officers and appear publicly on TV without the police arresting them, all because they go to Capones (Nightclub) with state house officials,” Kambwili wrote on his Facebook page.

“We are living in a country where peaceful protesters are arrested for merely asking questions over the $42 million day light robbery.

“Which of the two offences warrant an arrest?”

He added: “I will be going on radio and holding a press briefing to respond to all the trash allegations levelled against me because that is what innocent people do. Thereafter I will sue every single individual in the courts of law so that they can prove their folly allegations.”