Kambwili expelled from PF but says it is illegal

Patriotic Front (PF) founding member and Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and former Minister of Copperbelt province Mwenya Musenge have been expelled from the party.

The PF Central Committee expelled the duo who are alleged to have been dividing the party on the Copperbelt.

Confirming the development, Kambwili described the expulsion as illegal. He has since called for a media briefing on Sunday in Lusaka.

Below is his post on his facebook:

This is to confirm that today 22/07/2017 I have been illegally expelled from the patriotic front with immediate effect. I will hold a press briefing tomorrow at 10:30 hours in the morning at my lusaka home in woodlands, right near state house, all media houses to be seated by 10:00 hours.

Though I fall, I will rise again.

Micah 7:8

48 Total Views 48 Views Today