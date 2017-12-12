Kamanga counsels U20 following COSAFA exit

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga helped the U20 lads pick up the pieces after having bowed out of the Cosafa Youth Championship at the group stage.
Kamanga urged the lads to remain focussed in the aftermath of the elimination from the tournament as the U20 project was being moulded for defending the Africa Cup.
Zambia lost 2-0 to Uganda in the opening match, drew 0-all with Malawi before ending on a high with a 2-0 win over Swaziland.
“Ours is to build a new team, we should not be discouraged. You are the Cosafa U-17 champions so do not even worry, you are already champions, we are still in 2017. You are in 2017 as champions,” Kamanga said.
“So we have started our focus on 2018 with this tournament. Cosafa is every year, so even next year we could be hosting it. I think by next year December we will have a totally different team so we will not be too worried about how we finished in this tournament because it is the first time we are playing U20 as a new team.”
He said that Zambia fielding an U17 side in an U20 tournament was a matter of foresight.
“So we should prepare ourselves to go and defend that cup (U20 Africa Cup) that is the task that we have. So this is why we are looking at it this way. By 2019 all of you will still be part of this team. That is why we are saying this project should take us up to the end of Africa Cup 2019,” he said.
And committee member Brenda Kunda encouraged the boys to focus on bigger assignments next year.
Zambia fielded the U17 team as a way of preparing them for the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup that they hope to defend.