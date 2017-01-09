Kalusha’s decision not to vote for Rainford Kalaba

By Mabvuto Phiri
When Andrew Kamanga wanted to be professional by not granting Kalusha Bwalya that much sought after endorsement letter to contest as a FIFA Committee Member it was called ‘unpatriotic’ but when Great Kalu voted against Rainford Kalaba at the CAF awards is called ‘professionalism’ what Kind of foolishness is this?
Undoubtedly, Kalu is Zambia’s greatest asset to have emerged out of ‘south of the equator’ and no one will ever take away this accolade from him.However, his conduct off the pitch recently has been questionable.This morning l woke up asking myself why President Edgar Lungu is campaigning for two Zambians to take senior decision making positions of the African Union(AU) at the upcoming summit? ‘Great Kalu’ should have taken a leaf from the Zambian President, who he heavily campaigned for during the last elections by endorsing and voting for Kalaba come rain or sunshine.
It is very strange that some right thinking Zambians have the energy to justify Kalu’s unbecoming behaviour. Kalusha and Kalaba share a lot in common such, as their heritage and history both having been born and bread in the same town of Mufulira on the Copperbelt.
Kalusha should have used his connections in making sure that he heavily campaigns for his young brother(Kalaba), as a sign of national loyalty.The 1988 African footballer of the year should begin to realize that he is no longer an individual but a national asset, whose personnel and professional behaviour affects us all.
Why do others seem good than our own brothers?I don’t really understand our problem we tend to be sell outs, how do we go out to vote other nationalities when we have our own left out. indeed it is a shame on Kalu’s conduct.Could it be that Kalu is jealous of Kalaba that he doesn’t want him to break any record than him?
This is surely an act of personnel ‘ego’ by our football flag bearer. Kalu should always remember that he is at Confederation of African Football(CAF) because of Zambia, a country whose inhabitants such, as Kalaba he voted against. His vote at CAF is not a personnel vote but an ambassadorial vote for all Zambians. It is clear that our brother has forgotten his roots and that he needs to be reminded that home is here.
I would like to therefore, appeal to the local football association to immediately withdraw its endorsement letter from Kalusha Bwalya for the Fifa committee because he has shown that he is ungrateful and appreciative of our national gesture and devoid of Zambian norms and culture. AFCON winning Herve Renard and former Chipolopolo coach gave Kalaba the deserved support yet his brother betrayed him.
‘He who laughs last laughs the loudest.’
Despiser signs off.
Kalu is very stupid,good at stealing.
Chinua Mwaala Lubinda
January 10, 2017 at 8:23 am
foolish kalu
lekeshi
January 10, 2017 at 8:30 am
KALU IS GREAT. GLOBALLY EXPOSED; U A STILL IN A BOX. WE MUST SUPPORT HIM FOR FIFA. KALABA NA LABA AFTER MISSING A PERNALTY ON IVORY COAST. KALABA MUST READ, STUDY AND FIGHT TO LOBBY FOR HIS SUCCESS. NOT DRIVING ARROUND TOYS IN LUBUBASHI. THE BOY HAS NO BRAINS TO LOBBY FOR HIS… HE FAILED TRAILS IN EUROPE…
MUSONDA CHANSA
January 10, 2017 at 9:33 am
Bushe kunkanla corrupt ndiye globally exposed mwa?Ana votela banamudyesamo!Rainford sianamudyese mo,anaonongeka uyo Kalu,simuziba kansi?Yaa..malabishi!
manluche
January 10, 2017 at 11:15 am
In Zambia u want to vote on compassionate grounds, lets learn to vote on merit and performance kalaba could have performed better yes, but was he smarter than the Ugandan player?? Its not War which is at stake its how someone performed.if it was War definaly Kalu would die for Zambia Even in politics if u ask an average Zambian why thy are voting for someone they would say becoz I like him can he perform no lets try that is old life bena, so Kalu could have seen something which he didn’t get satisfied with kalaba, and dont forget its Kalu who brought Kalaba to fame.
Andrew
January 10, 2017 at 2:12 pm
Kanshi whats wrong with creativity among Zambians? This editorial is a carbon copy of another in Zambia Reports. Cant you as a writer or thinker be original? Otherwise just shut up and dont repeat other people’s thoughts claiming they are yours.
Be Original
January 10, 2017 at 2:40 pm
Zambians have been complainig of voting on tribal lines and not on credibility!! So let great kalu exercise his freedom of voting for who he thinks is right and not conderm him for not practicing what is similer to tribaline voting. Sorry mr kalaba for not making it, otherwise u are a great player! Then Mr Kamaga & article writter Mr phiri, kindly learn to exercise maturity, by not attacking your fellow proffessional in public like this, but calm the public out cry and seek amicable ways of eliminating disapointment. We all make mistakes, tomorrow great kalu will be on you, in public for a similar mistake.
shema israel
January 10, 2017 at 4:10 pm
Call a spade a spade. Kalu ni imbwa. Let FAZ withdraw it’s support
Mj banda
January 10, 2017 at 9:11 pm
Yeah dogs bark at anything without thinking. Just like you are doing.
Chicks chicks george
January 10, 2017 at 10:59 pm
Has ACC concluded it’s investigation on Kalusha’s ill gotten $80,000?Mr Moono please tell us.
buta
January 11, 2017 at 4:37 am