Kafue Hubby goes in for wife battering

The incident is believed to have happened on 25th December, 2016 between 0300 hours and 0400 hours at an unmarked house in Mtendere compound of Kafue District.
According to a statement issued to millennium radio by police public relations officer Ester Katongo, Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased was strangled to death at the couple’s house after a domestic dispute.
The body is in Kafue District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.
The accused is detained in police custody charged with murder and will appear in court soon.
THAT IS HOW THE DEVIL WORKS.IT STARTS BY “THREATS” & REPEATEDLY SAYING ” I WILL KILL YOU” WHENEVER THERE IS A MARITAL PROBLEM OVER A PERION OF TIME ,THEN ONE DAY??HAVE A DISCERNING SPIRIT.THERE IS POWER IN THE TONGUE.LEAVE THAT ABUSIVE & VIOLENT MAM OR WOMAN OR ELSE….IT SHALL COME TO PASS.
KAZEYA
December 27, 2016 at 11:31 am
Very sad. I would have loved to hear on the support the family (children)is getting.if no support to heal and closure you have another arrest to make for the same or similar crime in this family,another day.
Pancho
December 28, 2016 at 4:21 am