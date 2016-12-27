Kafue Hubby goes in for wife battering

The incident is believed to have happened on 25th December, 2016 between 0300 hours and 0400 hours at an unmarked house in Mtendere compound of Kafue District.

According to a statement issued to millennium radio by police public relations officer Ester Katongo, Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased was strangled to death at the couple’s house after a domestic dispute.

The body is in Kafue District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The accused is detained in police custody charged with murder and will appear in court soon.