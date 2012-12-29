Kafue DC order Milling despots to close or reduce mealie meal prices

Kafue District Commissioner (DC) Grace Ngulube has ordered milling depots in the district to close until they reduce mealie meal prices as per presidential directive.

Mrs. Ngulube, who went round town to check on the mealie meal prices, found that milling depots were still selling a 25 kilogramme bag of breakfast above K50, 000 contrary to the presidential directive.

Choma Milling depot was found selling a 25 kilogramme bag of breakfast at K54, 500 and roller meal at K47, 500 while National Milling 25 kilogramme of breakfast was selling at K52, 500 and roller meal of the same quantity was at K47, 500.

Another retail outlet was selling a 25 kilogramme bag of Kapinga Milling breakfast at K60, 000 while roller meal was going at K55, 000.

Mrs. Ngulube said it was not fair that millers were not reducing the price of mealie meal despite government offloading a lot of maize to them through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

She said about 70 per cent of people in Kafue district were not employed hence cannot afford to buy mealie meal at high prices.

ZANIS