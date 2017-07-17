Kabwe General Hospital ICU gutted

KABWE General Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Ward 5 was last night gutted by fire.

According to an eye witness account by the nurse on duty in ICU at Kabwe General Hospital yesterday, Sunday 16th July 2017, fire started around 23:40hrs in the changing room, which at that time had two (2) patients admitted; one (1) adult patient who has since been transferred to the adult medical ward and one (1) pediatric patient who has been transferred to pediatric specialty ward. Both patients are stable.

On-site inspection was conducted by Dr Tasila Tembo Deputy Director Health Education from the Ministry of Health Headquarters and Honourable Tutwa Sandani Ngulube, MP Kabwe Central constituency, who both expressed happiness on the quick response elicited from the medical staff on duty and the fire brigade, who ensured that patients where secured and the fire contained.

The main ICU ward remained intact and only the changing room in the ICU was gutted. The cost of damage is estimated at K15,000. “The ICU ward has since been closed for rehabilitation and all patients who require ventilation will be managed at the Trauma Center within Kabwe General Hospital”, said Dr Victor Kusweje, Medical Superintendent for Kabwe General Hospital

A quick response from the fire brigade ensured that the fire was quenched by 00:15hrs.

Investigations are being done on establishing what may have caused the fire by the relevant authorities.

